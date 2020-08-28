Huawei Angola expects to complete a technology park worth 60 million U.S. dollars by December 2021, the Chinese telecom company said here Thursday.

The announcement was made by Chu Xiaoxin, representative of Huawei in Angola, after a meeting with Angolan Vice President Bornito de Sousa.

Chu said that the technology park, under construction in Talatona district in the capital, will comprise three centers for training Angolan engineers, innovating new technologies and exchanging advanced technological experience.

He said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei considers the Angolan market as one of the most important in Africa.

Last week, Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding with the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs about talent training in information and communication technologies.

In November 2017, the Chinese company launched the “Huawei academia” program at the Catholic University of Angola with the purpose of helping students start a career and get prepared for the job market.