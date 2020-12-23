Chinese firm Huawei said Tuesday 100 Kenyan students have graduated from its DigiTruck’s latest training in Nyeri County, central Kenya, bringing to 1,500 the number of students who have so far graduated from the program.

Huawei said the 100 students successfully completed four weeks of training where they gathered various skills including digital skills, entrepreneurship, marketing, and the ability to work online using the skills acquired. “The Huawei DigiTruck has given the beneficiaries the skills necessary to work remotely,” the Chinese telecom firm said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Huawei said its DigiTruck which is a solar-powered mobile classroom equipped with internet and smart devices launched last year marked its first anniversary by achieving the milestone of training more than 1,500 youth across 13 locations in eight counties.

Joe Mucheru, Cabinet Secretary, ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs who graced the graduation event lauded the partners for helping the government bring connectivity across the country. Mucheru also thanked Huawei and the National Youth Council for making sure the youth in Nyeri County and across Kenya received digital skills training.

Huawei DigiTruck is a program under Huawei Tech4all, a digital inclusion initiative focusing on three main areas namely technology, application and skills to empower people and organizations across the globe.

The DigiTruck has been moving around the country providing digital skills. Despite a three-month pause when the pandemic first broke, the DigiTruck resumed operations again in line with government health protocols.

In its first year of operations, the DigiTruck has provided over 22,000 hours of training for youth in eight counties so far, said Huawei. Huawei said it is committed to continuing supporting the DigiTruck in 2021 to reach more youth in more counties.