Did you know you could now search for and download all your favourite apps instantly, at a snap, and better yet, right from the comfort of your home screen?

Thanks to Huawei’s latest search widget, Petal Search that certainly complements the third largest app distribution platform in the world, the HUAWEI AppGallery.

Powered by the Petal Search engine, the Petal Search Widget brings about a search experience that locates and aggregates information, delivering the most accurate and relevant results for each user to enable them to fully personalise and manage their smartphone experience.

Downloadable through the Huawei App Gallery, the Huawei Petal Search widget shows up as a search bar on your home screen and you simply type in the name of the app you want to search or install.

You enter the name of an app (or a category) and the widget will open a menu with the best search results. Between all these options, you should find the app you need. Depending on the search result, there is also an Install button next to it that downloads the app directly from the Petal Search menu.

HUAWEI AppGallery is completely integrated into the Petal Search Widget. All downloaded apps (via AppGallery or other sources included) can be updated directly from Petal Search.

Simply type the name of the app in the Find Apps widget and click on “update” or go to your downloads list under your account and find the list of apps that need an update. Apps already in HUAWEI AppGallery will appear at the top of any search in the new tool and Huawei is continuously adding new apps to the HUAWEI AppGallery regularly.

Petal Search brings together the best in hardware-based security and safety technologies, with the unparalleled privacy standards set by leading European privacy-by-design search engines.

All applications are thoroughly checked before being allowed in the AppGallery. This involves privacy checks, security vulnerabilities, malicious behaviour detection, and manual real-name security check. Petal Search Widget lists the source origin of any search results, providing you with choice and flexibility.

In addition to apps, Petal Search provides daily weather forecasts and top news, live sports scores and schedules, video, image, and music searches, financial news, and stock market updates.

Not only does Petal Search, search for the best apps out there but it also displays apps with top security for your safety. HUAWEI AppGallery has quickly established itself as one of the top three app marketplaces globally where users can enjoy a safe and fine-tuned experience.

By supporting developers in creating exciting apps, users will be able to enjoy even more enhanced experiences tailored to their needs aided by the Petal Search Widget.