Huawei’s latest smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT which comes with a large and stylish HD display, 10-day battery life, precise health monitoring and comprehensive fitness tracking in addition to some smart life assistant features. Here is how the HUAWEI WATCH FIT can help you do that:

Standout with a stylish HD screen

Simply put, if you are out looking for a smartwatch that combines functionality with fashion then the answer is the HUAWEI WATCH FIT. Immerse yourself into Its large and dazzling 1.64-inch AMOLED HD screen, with a 70% screen-to-body ratio, you will see everything clearly from edge to edge.

The 326 PPI and 16.7 million colours display brims with energy and shows it all with immaculate details. You can choose to customise your display from approximately 130+ beautiful watch faces that come with the smartwatch, or you can choose one of your favourite photos from your phone instead.

This smartwatch has expanded the options for outfit matching thanks to the elegant and trendy wrist strap colour options, which include Mint Green, Sakura Pink, Cantaloupe Orange and Graphite Black. Weighing just 21g (without strap), this smartwatch has a light and sleek appearance on the wrist making it comfortable for everyday wear.

Power through your day

Obviously, with the hectic school schedule that awaits you, you do not want to be wasting time consistently charging your smartwatch.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with a battery that can last for 10 days, and it supports Huawei’s fast charging technology. A five-minute charge can sustain the smartwatch for an entire day of typical use, while just half an hour will charge the battery to 70%. So, by the time you are ready to step out, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT will be charged up and ready for the long day ahead.

Be on top of your health

It’s always good to follow, know and keep track of your health. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is capable of monitoring and tracking accurate health data including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)3, which is the concentration of oxygen in your blood and an important physiological indicator for the health of your respiratory system.

You can also keep track of your relaxation data, thanks to the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology that provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, which allows to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

Meanwhile, the HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology helps in measuring sleep quality as well which includes real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics. HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 also offers more than 100 kinds of personalised advice for sleep quality improvement.

Also, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology. This feature can monitor your heart rate continuously, quickly and accurately, allowing you to take better care of your heart’s health and even alerts you when your heart rate is too high or too low for more than 10 minutes.

Live a fit life with the extensive fitness tracking

The animated personal trainer is just one of the cool fitness features on the HUAWEI WATCH FIT. The smartwatch comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in to the smartwatch for you to do anywhere, even at school.

Find and select these courses by tapping “Exercise” and “Fitness Courses”. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT also supports 96 workout modes, 11 professional sports modes and 85 free sports modes including workout, dance, racket sports, water sports, snow sports, extreme sports and more.

If you are a runner or like running you would be glad to know that this smartwatch also features 13 built-in running courses for runners of all levels!

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT also packs some smart and interesting features that make everyday life more convenient. You will get Incoming call and message reminders, you can also snap photos remotely with the camera shutter, in addition to it supporting music playback control.

The large and stylish HD display, 10-day battery, and smart life features will make your daily life so much easier. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is an ideal smartwatch for everyone.