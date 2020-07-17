Huawei has time and again proven its mobile photography prowess, evident even in the entry-level Y series which has every model boasting of stunning camera features that exceed those on other similarly-priced products.

Huawei has announced its plans to launch a new member of the Y series, the HUAWEI Y8p, soon.

According to official sources, the Y8p will boast of an AMOLED Dewdrop Display and a 48MP AI Triple camera system.

48MP AI Triple Camera

The 48MP AI Triple camera module includes a 48 MP high-res main lens, 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and 2 MP depth lens, and is capable of shooting with sharp clarity at all hours. Huawei has also packed high-level algorithm and software calibration capabilities into the Y8p.

It integrates industry-leading AI to deliver improved low-light sensitivity and an AIS Night Mode, enabling users to capture dimly-lit surroundings in detailed splendor. The ultra-wide angle lens helps fit panoramic landscapes within the frame, and the depth lens supports for a depth of field effect, for subtle, layered shots of complex settings.

OLED Dewdrop Display with an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

The Y8p will be the first in the lineup to come equipped with an AMOLED Dewdrop Display that presents a cinematic color gamut, offering vivid, immersive visuals. It also supports in-screen fingerprint unlock solution, providing for consistently reliable and instantaneous unlocking.

The latest EMUI 10.1 operating system brings about a range of user-friendly display features, including a TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye comfort mode, Always on Display (AOD), and Dark mode.

Despite amalgamating such versatile features, the upcoming model is believed to be priced in line with the affordable reputation of the Y series.

Huawei has spared no effort to bolster its mid-entry-level range of smartphones — the HUAWEI Y8p included — with a seemingly endless slew of notable qualities. The new Y series model is expected to pack Huawei’s self-developed chipset, a lengthy lifespan battery and extensive storage space. The pricing and availability will be announced soon.

Those of you who are looking for a premium mid entry-level phone, stay tuned for more information.

Advertisements