Huawei has announced the launch of the new HUAWEI Y9a, a powerful smartphone that is designed for photography and Super performance in Ghana.

Offering a SuperCamera experience with a 64MP Quad Camera, 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, large storage and a sleek design with good value for money, the HUAWEI Y9a promises to be the perfect choice for consumers at every age.

Capture something fun and explore more with HUAWEI Y9a, available from 2nd October in stylish colour options including Midnight Black, Space Silver and Sakura Pink.

SuperCamera

Housing a 64MP Quad Camera which packs in Huawei’s market-leading smartphone camera technology, the Halo Ring Design makes sure you stand out in more ways than one.

Not only does the design itself turn heads, but it ensures you capture key moments anytime, anywhere with outstanding clarity and beauty.

Housing a 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens, the Quad Camera setup works together for the all-scenario (high resolution, ultra-wide angle, bokeh, macro) photography experience.

In addition to this, the 64MP Quad Camera setup also allows for low light photography thanks to AIS Night Mode 2.0 capable of shooting at 51200 ISO. Wide Angle photography is also taken care of thanks to the 120° Wide Angle Photo lens.

Meanwhile, the pop-up selfie camera upfront boasts of AI beautification and EIS anti-shake technology, so that you can be sure of social media-ready selfies.

Super Performance with HUAWEI SuperCharge

Providing long lasting and powerful performance is what makes a smartphone more reliable. This is another area where the HUAWEI Y9a excels.

It features the industry-leading 40W (10V 4A) HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. Using this solution, users can charge the device up by nearly 70% in a 30-minute charging session.

The 4200mAh (typical value) large battery can support 44 hours of voice call, 108 hours of music playback, 14 hours of Internet browsing, 9 hours of video watching, or 9 hours of gaming.

In addition to this, the AI Power Saving 7.0 feature further helps in managing battery life.

The smartphone category has evolved in recent years, and consumers now quite rightly expect flagship-level performance for an affordable price.

Pushing the limits of what consumers can expect at its price point, the HUAWEI Y9a packs in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM for massive internal storage and background multi-tasking. This means you can play, browse and watch for hours at a time, experiencing an easy and smooth multitasking performance.

Super Design

Boasting a massive 6.63-inch Ultra Fullview FHD display and super narrow bezels with the enhanced auto selfie pop-up camera, the HUAWEI Y9a provides an unobstructed, immersive viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy a Fullview Display whether you are gaming, browsing or watching videos.

This immersive screen design with 92% screen-to-body ratio is perfect for gamers, ensuring playtime without obstruction.

Back by popular demand, Huawei has introduced its iconic Halo Ring Design to the new HUAWEI Y9a. Inspired by four-point headlights and popularised by the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 Series design, the sleek square camera arrangement is surrounded by an outer ring engraved through a unique coating process.

The symmetrical layout completes a pleasing design with exquisite craftsmanship demonstrating elegance and charm.

All elements of the HUAWEI Y9a’s design combine to ensure you get noticed wherever you go. The enhanced auto selfie pop-up camera that allows you to enjoy the full display without distractions, as well as producing stunning selfies every time.

This, in addition to the Halo Ring Design with Quad Camera setup, means that HUAWEI Y9a users will stand out from the crowd.

Super Experience with EMUI 10.1

HUAWEI Y9a comes with the latest EMUI 10.1 software update as standard, allowing users to enjoy seamless, intelligent experiences that let them stay connected with ease.

What’s new in EMUI 10.1?

HUAWEI MeeTime: The powerful video calling application offers video calling between Huawei devices in all scenarios. Huawei’s Facial Recognition technology and Super Resolution algorithm improve image quality in low light conditions and when the signal reception is poor. Users can also share their screens with each other and mark-up areas should the need arise during a discussion.

Smart Collage: This feature eliminates the trouble of using third-party apps for editing. According to the number of photos (2-9) you choose, a collage template is automatically provided.

Through automatic template matching and grid position matching, the algorithm calculates how much to crop for each photo and recommends a template, as well as selects the most suitable positions for the photo in the grid.

Intuitive gesture controls: Huawei’s knuckle gesture supports multi-shape, or sectional screenshots, swipe to screenshot longer images or screen recording, making it more convenient for users to share what they see.

It also comes with innovative features such as Game Assistant for a better gaming experience, Multi window split screen for better performance and even an e-book reading mode. Music lovers can also enjoy features like Party Mode, while gaming or watching movies is made more immersive with Ultra Shadow Enhancement that improves contrast and dynamic range.

To indulge users with a wide range of mobile apps, the HUAWEI Y9a is pre-installed with AppGallery – Huawei’s official app store with a constantly growing list of apps, where users can simply browse and download the apps they need.

Available in Midnight Black, Space Silver and Sakura Pink, HUAWEI Y9a is available from 2nd October,2020 at just 1559 Cedis.