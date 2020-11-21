Huawei has recently added a new member to its Y lineup: the HUAWEI Y9a. This latest model is among the most anticipated phones within its price range.

It sports a host of impressive features, including a 64 MP AI quad camera, a 6.63-inch high-definition display, 40 W (22.5 W) fast charging, and 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone delivers great performance for its price, and can more than handle basic tasks like surfing the web, gaming, streaming videos, taking photos, and chatting. If you’re looking for a budget phone for your daily use or even for gaming and binge watching, this is a solid choice. You can also easily download a myriad of apps from AppGallery.

6.63-inch HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display

For starters, you are going to need a solid display and the HUAWEI Y9a delivers a 6.63-inch HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (397 PPI). This means it can provide an immersive experience whether you’re gaming or streaming videos. The screen has no notches, and the front camera has a pop-up design which saves space. That’s how Huawei has achieved a screen-to-body ratio of 92%, which is impressive for a mid-range phone.

Large internal storage and 22.5 W fast charging for gaming

Don’t worry about running out of charge either, because the HUAWEI Y9a packs a 4200 mAh large battery, an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM. With 40 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, you can restore its battery to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes. This means you can enjoy back-to-back games and movies without worrying about your battery.

64 MP high-res camera

The HUAWEI Y9a houses a 64 MP AI quad-rear camera module, which you can use to take photos in a range of styles, including portrait, night mode, aperture, ultra-wide angle, and macro. With its high-res 64 MP main camera, you can be sure your photos will capture crisp details.

As we explored the HUAWEI Y9a’s camera, we came across some features that can make taking selfies even more fun. For instance, the front camera can automatically retouch your portraits by adding lighting effects to make the subject stand out.

When you are using the front camera, you can automatically take a photo by holding your palm in front of the camera. And, after snapping a selfie with your friends, you can instantly share it to their phones via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth using Huawei Share.

You can even create a collage within the Gallery app on your phone, and upload it to social media platforms, without ever having to open a photo editor.

HUAWEI Music gets any party started

The HUAWEI Y9a comes pre-installed with HUAWEI Music, which has a vast music catalog for streaming. With Party Mode, you and your friends can connect multiple Huawei phones together via a hotspot or Wi-Fi network, and play the same song through different sound channels, to get a more immersive surround-sound experience. This feature can really enhance casual get-togethers or ramp up the atmosphere at a party.