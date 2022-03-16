Huawei’s ‘Close The Gap’ Wins GSMA Award

Huawei, Safaricom and Close the Gap have received the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award in recognition of the TECH4ALL DigiTruck project’s understanding contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals at MWC 2022 held in Barcelona, Spain.

The DigiTruck project was launched in Kenya for the first time in 2019.

A statement issued in Accra jointly by the organisations said the project was launched by Huawei in collaboration with Close the Gap, an international NGO.

It said the project aimed to bring digital technology to resource-poor regions and enable people to receive quality education and improve their lives.

“By the end of 2020, the project has provided services to 13 Kenyan rural areas, 1,300 students and teachers, clocked up to 22000 hours for training,” it added.

The statement said DigiTruck was a mobile classroom transformed from a truck container with wireless broadband access, where students could learn digital skills and access the internet.

It said DigiTruck was part of Huawei’s digital inclusion initiative TECH4ALL aimed at using technology, applications and skills to empower people and organizations.

In Sub Saharan Africa, TECH4ALL is also carried out in South Africa, Ghana and Mauritius.

The statement said in South Africa, TECH4ALL has benefited more than 52,000 students from over 90 primary schools both in urban and rural areas; in Mauritius, the project is using underwater cameras to monitor threatened coral reefs in real-time to protect and restore five hectares of the coral reef ecosystem; In Ghana, the project aims to create digital content for local teachers and students.

“I am pleased to see that UNESCO and Huawei are working with our national institutions, especially those mandated by the Government of Ghana to promote the full integration of ICT into the education system,” Dr Yaw Osei Adutum, the Minister of Education said.

Mr. Yang Chen, the Vice President, Huawei Southern Africa Region said “Information and Communication Technologies can help accelerate progress towards every single Sustainable Development Goals, especially key SDGs including Quality Education, Gender Equality and Climate Change.”

He said as a global ICT Company operating in Sub Saharan Africa, they try to unlock the potential of ICTs together with local and international partners for better life, better community, better environment and better future for people and future generations from the region.

“This win is a remarkable recognition of our efforts together with Huawei and other partners in connecting our customers digitally,” Mr Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom said.