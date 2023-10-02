Huawei’s New Smartphone Brand Ultimate Design unveiled

The embattled Chinese tech giant, Huawei Technologies has unveiled a string of new products including a brand-new high-end smartphone brand Ultimate Design as it further revives its consumer device businesses.

The move came as the company’s Mate 60 series smartphones were warmly received among Chinese consumers, triggering heated discussions that Huawei is launching a strong comeback in its smartphone business, despite the US government restrictions over the past three years.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s device group, said at a launch event in Shenzhen, Guangdong province that the company is racing against time to produce Mate series smartphones.

The latest high-end brand Ultimate Design has Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau as its brand ambassador. On Monday, Huawei unveiled its latest smartwatch and smartphone under the brand, which are the latest push by the company to further expand its presence in the premium segment.