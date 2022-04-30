Huawei’s new Ultra-High-Pixel Smartphone to be launched in Ghana soon

Since its launch back in 2016, the HUAWEI nova Series has continued to defy expectations.

As a range, it has always led the way for mid-range smartphones with serious photography capabilities and stunning design.

Up till now, the HUAWEI nova Series’ global reach has extended to include markets in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Over the past five years, the HUAWEI nova Series has grown into a brilliant constellation of more than 10 products and is becoming increasingly popular among consumers. As of 22nd September 2021, the Series has accumulated more than 190 million users worldwide.

Last year’s HUAWEI nova 9 unveiled a new vision in photography, with a 50 MP ultra-vision camera and large sensor, taking in up to 40% more light, coupled with Huawei’s breakthrough XD Fusion software for impeccable clarity and results. Now, the technology giant has stirred up discussion and excitement in what it has set up for the upcoming iteration — the HUAWEI nova 9 SE.

What’s next for nova?

You can expect the HUAWEI nova 9 SE to have a great set of cameras following the tradition of the previous nova Series phones. For the latest addition, it is likely to come with a powerful camera with larger pixel size. As larger pixels collect more light, the phone will be able to capture images with less noise and higher picture quality.

To deliver great battery life, the previous HUAWEI nova 9 adopted the 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which was very popular with users. As the latest iteration of the nova Series, perhaps the new nova smartphone will continue to feature a high-capacity battery and fast charging technology.

When it comes to design, it is safe to assume that the new smartphone will follow the eye-catching industrial design and dazzling CMF of the HUAWEI nova Series. So, do expect a sleek phone with a striking, trendy design. The HUAWEI nova 9 SE is likely to feature a thin and lightweight design with a comfortable to hold body.

One thing that you can be sure about is that the new smartphone will be running on EMUI 12, which offers a smart, easy and seamless experience to users. Moreover, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly, and secure AppGallery will be available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Setting a new standard for its smartphones

As Huawei continues to improve their already impressive imaging technology, it would allow the HUAWEI nova 9 SE to deliver the best in class picture quality. This would mean that no matter whether you are on a trip or simply recording your daily life, your photography experience will never be the same again. It really would be the ideal solution for budding social media influencers, young and old. The phone is expected to be announced soon in Ghana.

Do follow the official social handles of Huawei Mobile Ghana for more updates.

Do follow the official social handles of Huawei Mobile Ghana for more updates.

Facebook : @Huaweimobilegh

Instagram: @Huaweimobilegh

Twitter : @Huaweimobilegh