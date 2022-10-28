Huawei’s User Experience Model of the Premium Broadband Solution – StellarCue

The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) is being held in Bangkok with the theme “Stride to Ultra-Broadband 5.5G”. The forum is witnessing the global release of StellarCue, the user experience model of Huawei’s Premium Broadband solution. This model analyzes user experience in minutes, supporting carriers’ experience-oriented HBB operations in three scenarios.

StellarCue is a user experience model trained using massive amounts of sample application data including delay, packet loss, and jitter. It can infer experience quality of applications related to video, game, office, and education, and detect frame freezing, interruption, and slow response in just a few minutes. It empowers carriers to speed up poor-QoE fault identification from hours to minutes and transform from network-level detection to user experience awareness.

User experience awareness is key to offering better services and seizing opportunities in the new era through experience-oriented operations. Huawei introduces innovative technologies and provides carriers with three major benefits.

Precise identification of potential users: This multi-dimensional potential user identification model utilizes more than 100 labels related to applications, user experience, bottleneck, and networking. With these labels, carriers can formulate precise marketing strategies to fit users’ needs as opposed to making strategies just based on BSS information.

Best Wi-Fi speed assurance: By initiating segment speed tests in batches behind the scene, carriers can obtain the Wi-Fi rate of each terminal in a home and precisely locate the bandwidth bottleneck (whether indoor or outdoor). Based on this information, carriers can then analyze the root cause, for example, a single-band 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi router. Carriers can resolve configuration issues by performing optimization remotely, eliminating the need of site visits for troubleshooting. The three steps of speed tests, analysis, and optimization ensure Wi-Fi quality.

Proactive services: Carriers can utilize minutes-level poor-QoE detection (such as video frame freezing) and poor-QoE snapshots to accurately determine the root causes based on recorded temporal and spatial information. In this way, carriers can transform from the passive complaint-driven troubleshooting mode to the brand-new proactive user experience awareness and assurance mode, and reduce user complaints, enhance brand reputation, retain users, and improve user satisfaction.

The Premium Broadband solution with StellarCue has been commercially deployed in nearly 50 sites in China. In Henan Province, insights from the five-dimensional user experience model helped increase the marketing success rate of FTTR and gigabit services from 3% to 10%. In addition, the network ROI was improved by 40% through on-demand network construction based on the user experience triangle suppression model.

In Zhejiang Province, with accurate poor-QoE analysis and proactive services, the poor-QoE rate decreased from 4.3% to 2.7%, and the complaint ratio per 10,000 users decreased from 165 to 95. As user experience has become the new driving force, Huawei’s Premium Broadband solution effectively helps carriers expand their markets, provide better services, increase revenue, and enhance their reputation.