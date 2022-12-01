Hubtel extends operations to Northern Region

The leading name in quick commerce, messaging, and payments in Ghana, Hubtel, has spread its tentacles to the Northern Region of Ghana.

Hubtel has doubled down on efforts to take digital inclusion to every corner of the nation. Earlier this year, the company launched operations in Cape Coast and followed it up with a community engagement launch in the flower city––Koforidua. This was after it successfully launched in Takoradi a year prior.

By this current announcement, therefore, Tamale has become the 7th operational city of Hubtel across Ghana.

According to Ghana Statistical Service, Tamale has an estimated population of 701,000, and is projected to reach almost a million in 2026.

The introduction of Hubtel in Tamale is expected to enhance the city’s digital commerce by offering flexible, seamless, and convenient digital transactions through its platform.

Residents of the city can now find and pay for everyday essentials with ease.

In addition to offering an all-inclusive platform for customers to find and pay for everyday essentials from nearby vendors and retailers, Hubtel is also providing a seamless retailer-customer engagement, making it easier for both parties to connect.

On launching in Tamale and what it means to the company, Head of Commercial and New Markets, Gershon Akoto, in an interview said; “Up until today, Hubtel users in Tamale have been able to send money and SMS. They were also able to pay for services like airtime, internet data, DSTv and GOTv.

Today’s launch means they can even do more with the Hubtel App and website. Users can conveniently order for food, groceries and more on the Hubtel and receive it within minutes in the comfort of their homes or offices”.

“Today’s float has helped us reach out to new customers and interact with potential partner retailers. Everyone has been very welcoming and we are very confident Hubtel will work with the people of Tamale for a long time to come”, he added.

Mrs. Elsie Bram, the Head of E-commerce at Hubtel, spoke about the launch and stated that the company’s goal is to make digital inclusion accessible to everyone.

“Our vision as a company is to be Africa’s most useful company; building a platform that everyone can find, pay and easily partake in the digital economy”, Mrs. Bram said.

“We want to be useful to both customers and retailers across Africa, and the only way to achieve that is by deliberately and strategically deploying our product and services to every part of Africa, starting from our homeland, Ghana. We recently overhauled our mobile application by redesigning the user experience, and among other useful features, adding a Health and Wellness feature where users have the option to order drugs from Pharmacies nearby. Hubtel wants to be your go-to app for everything you need to make life easier.”, she added.

Businesses can use Hubtel to take payments from any mobile money, Visa or MasterCard user, in addition to that, individuals can send money to any mobile money or bank account, order for food, groceries, and more and track to receive them in minutes, buy airtime, data and pay bills on Hubtel.