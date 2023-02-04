Hubtel Grabs 6 Wins at Ghana Fintech Awards ’22

Hubtel, Ghana’s leading payments, quick commerce and messaging technology company, was the biggest winner at the just–ended Ghana Fintech Awards which took place on January 27, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Hubtel picked up six awards­­ – the most by any company on the night of the awards, including the most coveted “Fintech Company of the Year” award. The awards won by Hubtel as a company were:

IT/Tech Firm of the Year

Fintech Platform of the Year

Fintech Company of the Year

UI/UX Fintech Company of the Year

Leading Payments Technologies Service Provider of the Year

In addition to the five, the Head of Quick Commerce at Hubtel, Elsie Bram also won the “Female Fintech Personality of the Year” award that recognizes the achievements of women in the fintech industry.

Hubtel’s innovative solutions and commitment to providing user-friendly platforms have been recognized and celebrated by the industry. The awards won by Hubtel serve as a testament to the company’s dedication to driving innovation and promoting financial inclusion in Ghana.

Elsie Bram’s award was in recognition of the the pivotal role she has played in the success, development and growth of Hubtel’s “quick commerce” operations, which are currently available in Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Koforidua, Tamale, Ho, Accra and Tema.

She joined the company in 2007 as the Mobile Campaigns Manager, responsible for the Premium SMS content services. Under her leadership, Hubtel became one of the top three content providers in Ghana. Throughout her time with Hubtel, she has held several prominent positions, such as Country Marketing Manager and Head of Customer Support.

“We are thrilled to have received these awards, it reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Elsie Bram. “Being recognized by the industry is a great honor and we will continue to strive for excellence in driving innovation in the financial technology sector in Ghana.”

Head of Engineering, Augustine Adjei, and Head of User Experience & Marketing, Nana Owusu Marfo,also expressed their joy at the recognition of their contributions to the platform and user experiences on Hubtel as the company received the Fintech Platform of the Year and UI/UX Fintech Company of the Year awards, respectively. Their work has been instrumental in delivering user-friendly platforms that have been widely celebrated by the industry.

Augustine, on behalf of management of Hubtel congratulated the other winners of the night on their well-deserved recognition.

“We would also like to extend our congratulations to all the other award winners of the night. Your contributions to the growth and success of the fintech industry in Ghana are deeply valued and we are proud to be a part of this thriving community”, he said.

Arkel Consult and Management Services organized the awards ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate those who have played a significant role in driving last mile solutions, promoting Ghana’s competitive advantage in the FinTech space, and working towards building a resilient and inclusive financial system for economic growth. The Ghana FinTech Awards serves as a platform to recognize and appreciate the efforts of those working towards the development of Ghana’s FinTech industry.