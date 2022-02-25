HUBTEL LTD has no links with Hubtel Mobile Money Lending

Hubtel Limited, one of Ghana’s leading and credible financial technology (Fintech) firms has stated that it has no links with Hubtel Mobile Money Lending, an illegal entity being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

In a statement dated February 24, 2022, EOCO said it had identified two online investment schemes operating via WhatsApp groups and illegally providing services to the general public that they have not been licensed to provide.

One of the two illegal schemes, according to EOCO is being run by an unlicensed entity called Hubtel Mobile Money Lending.

But Hubtel Limited, which is a well-respected company in Ghana, said in a statement “we wish to let our valued and cherished customers, clients, partners and the general public know that Hubtel Limited has no affiliation, connection nor any business dealings with the HUBTEL MOBILE MONEY LENDING, nor the other entity being investigated and found to be engaging in illegalities by EOCO.”

The statement said Hubtel Limited is registered with the Registrar General’s Department and has the approval of the Bank of Ghana to provide enhance payment services to the general public via its mobile app, Hubtel and website www.hubtel.com.

“Hubtel wishes to thank its customers, clients and partners in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Takoradi, and nationwide for the patronage and support over the years and looks forward to continuing to innovate in order to provide you with cutting edge information technology solutions that make commercial transactional life easier,” the statement added.