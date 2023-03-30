Hubtel opens new offices at West Hills Mall, A&C Mall

Ghana’s leading e-commerce and FinTech platform, Hubtel has opened two new offices at West Hills Mall and A&C Mall in Accra to serve its customers and merchants even better.

The two offices will allow the staff of Hubtel the freedom to work from any of these locations without having to travel all the way to the head office at Kokomlemle. This means they will make themselves easily available to customers and merchants at any of these locations on daily basis.

Currently, Hubtel runs a shift system for its staff to allow some to work from home while others are in the office. But with these new offices opened at West Hills Mall and A&C Mall, workers can have the convenience of moving to the office closer to their home so they can work in a more conducive environment and serve customers and merchants better.