Hubtel unveils new instant insurance stickers for car purchase and renewal

Hubtel, Ghana’s first full-feature quick commerce platform, has introduced a new feature on its app, that allows users to buy and or renew their car insurance sticker in minutes.

Traditionally, buying car insurance has been a complex and time-consuming process, often involving filling lengthy forms, visits to insurance company offices, and waiting for days to receive the insurance stickers.

“Hubtel recognized these challenges and set out to simplify the entire experience for its users,” a statement from the company said.

Engineering Manager at Hubtel, Maxwell Cofie said, “the introduction of a car insurance feature to the Hubtel app is quite a remarkable feat. Given that the users of the app are used to a certain level of speed and ease, the team had to ensure that we achieved an experience as familiar as sending money or buying airtime.”

According to the statement, the car insurance feature affords users the convenience to purchase and renew their car insurance with just a few simple steps – no forms, no fuss.

Here’s how it works;

Begin by accessing the car insurance feature on the Hubtel app.

Enter Registration Number or DV and select Car Use: Provide the vehicle’s registration number or DV and specify whether it is used for private or commercial purposes.

Verify your insurance status and, if expired, click on ‘Renew Now’ to proceed with the renewal process.

Include the chassis number or VIN for enhanced accuracy

Ensure that the displayed information matches your car’s details. Click ‘Yes, This Is My Car’ to proceed.

Complete the necessary details as provided and click ‘Next’ to proceed.

Select the desired duration for your car insurance coverage and click ‘Choose Package’ before proceeding to checkout.

Choose your preferred payment method for completing the insurance purchase.

Access the ‘View Policy’ section to review the details of your active policy. From there, you can download your insurance sticker for immediate use.

To ensure timely renewal of your insurance policy, Hubtel allows you to conveniently set policy expiration reminders to renew your policy when it expires.

How it works:

Open the car insurance feature on the Hubtel app.

Provide the vehicle’s registration number or DV and specify whether it is used privately or commercially.

Review the details of your insurance policy, including the expiration date. Click on ‘Okay, Remind Me’ to activate a reminder for your policy.

to activate a reminder for your policy. One month before your policy expires, you will receive a reminder about the approaching expiration date. Additionally, two weeks before expiration, you will receive another reminder prompting you to pay to renew your policy.

Head of Products at Hubtel, Patrick Asare-Frimpong said “Over the years, the narrative within the wider insurance industry itself has been evolving, and we have been closely observing these developments in the market. When we made the decision to embark on this endeavour about 2 years ago, our goal was clear: to align with our company’s mission of moving Africa forward by helping everyone find and pay for everyday essentials. I’m happy that we have successfully brought our mission to fruition within the car insurance market.”

What sets Hubtel’s car insurance feature apart is its commitment to simplicity and efficiency. By eliminating the need for lengthy forms and enabling instant issuance of insurance stickers, Hubtel empowers customers to complete the entire process within minutes, directly from their mobile phones. It’s truly car insurance simplified like never before, for the everyday person.

The Hubtel App

The Hubtel App is a simple way to find and pay for everyday essentials. From airtime, jollof, shoes, money transfer, and a lot more. It also makes sending SMS and receiving payment from a large group of people much easier.