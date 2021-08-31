Huge oil slick could reach Cyprus ‘within hours,’ – minister

A huge oil slick is drifting towards the Mediterranean island of Cyprus and could reach the island’s north-eastern coast within hours, Environment Minister Kostas Kadis announced on Tuesday on Cypriot radio.

The oil leaked into the sea from a Syrian power company about a week ago, Kadis said.

Countries including Greece are ready to help protect the coast of Cyprus. However, the geopolitical situation makes the work more difficult.

Cyprus is divided into the Turkish-Cypriot north occupied by Turkish troops and the predominantly Greek-Cypriot-led Republic of Cyprus in the south.

The Karpas Peninsula, where the slick is headed, is located in the Turkish Cypriot north. Cooperation between the two parts of the island is minimal.