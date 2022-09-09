Huge progress being made in fish production in Bono Region

The Bono Region is making progress in fish production, Mr Hanson Kodzo Dzamefe Jnr, the Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on the region’s fish production performance for the first half of 2022, he said the production capacity was widening because more people were understanding the value and contribution of fish to the national economy and thereby contributing to the rise of production in the region.

Giving the performance indicators for the first and second quarters of the year, Mr Dzamefe Jnr said 756 ponds, tanks, cages, and farms were inspected and visited as well as electronic extension delivery, earthen ponds and concrete/tarpaulins constructed in the first of 2022 and 777 recorded for the second quarter of the same year.

He said 100 m2 (meter square) area of earthen ponds were constructed in the first quarter of 2022 and 2,400 m2 for the second quarter.

Mr Dzamefe stated the fingerlings stocked for the first half of the year were 83,500, that of the second quarter was 114,000, while 31 and 51 Ponds were sampled for the first and second quarters, respectively.

He said the harvest from aquaculture and captured fish for the first quarter recorded 751.219 tons and 785.9 tons for the second quarter.

Mr Dzamefe said the regional office was not relenting in its efforts to ensure abundance of fish on the market and assured of continuous assistance to individual farmers and companies with the right extension services as the Commission’s commitment to increasing fish production in the region.