Hugo Chavez Foundation Statement On Terror Attacks In Pakistan

Once again, the world watched in disbelief as vicious terrorists unleashed their trade on Pakistan. The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) mourns the victims of the deadly bomb attacks in Pakistan. It is reported that on 30th January, 2023 a Mosque in Pakistan was hit by a devastating terror attack that left over hundred lives perished and at least two hundred wounded.

The brutality of this terror act is incompatible with any religious ethos, and human and moral values. It is the worst spout of terror attack in Pakistan in recent years. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Pakistan.

In recent years places of worship have all but been hit by terror attacks. Not too long ago, another terror attack was planned and clinically executed on a Mosque in New Zealand, killing scores of worshippers. Unfortunately, these attacks are carried by terrorist outfits, without knowing who the backers of these heinous acts are.

It is appalling that acts of terrorism should be perpetrated on places of worship, targeting worshippers. As a member of the Global Waste Cleaning Network (GWCN), the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity advocates the right of communities to practice their faith without fear. We will not allow coward attacks to deter our humanitarian solidarity with the poor, but will focus on helping communities to alleviate poverty and suffering that afflict innocent lives.

We are committed to saving lives, helping people live to their full potential and to working with people of all faiths and none. We unequivocally condemn terrorism and we abhor acts of violence against communities. We will continue to defend our principles of peace, love, harmony, friendship and solidarity, and to care for those who need help.

The appalling nature of the terror attacks in Pakistan means that the affected community needs support for years to come, in order to come to grasp with the loss of their loved ones. We have contacted our local partner to access the trauma counselling need of the affected community. Our aim is to work with the surviving families to provide practical assistance.

We believe that other partners on the ground are using their contacts to disseminate the message of peace, love and harmony, and to calm anger and prevent vengeance attacks. All forms of violence and acts of terror against civilians and religious sites on account of their faith are unacceptable and cannot be justified.

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director and President of the Governing Council

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity

HCIF-PFS