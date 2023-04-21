Hugo Chavez International Foundation Wish All Muslims A Safe, Peaceful And Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023

WISH ALL MUSLIMS A SAFE, PEACEFUL AND HAPPY EID-UL-FITR 2023

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) conveys its warm greetings to the people of Venezuela, all Muslims in Africa and all over the world for a safe, peaceful and happy Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Muslim calendar. Eid comes at the ending of the month of Ramadan, in which the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (Peace Unto Him).

This month of mercy may have ended, but across the world, so many continue to go hungry, to be persecuted, to be stripped of their right to live in peace, and to suffer, when in a fairer world, they would not. The sights of suffering families we saw during the Holy month of fasting in Palestine, Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and elsewhere has weighed heavily on our hearts. We cannot and must not cut off our human family from our thoughts, prayers, action or solidarity, wherever in the world they live.

The Islamic religious injunction is to celebrate religious holidays despite personal, social, or political challenges. This Eid is marred by the Israeli violence against the Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem. The Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Sanctuary has been subject to ongoing Israeli police and settlers’ violence and relentless attacks. The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) joins all peace- loving people demanding an international intervention to protect the occupied Palestinians in Jerusalem and the occupied Arab territories and lands.

This Ramadan, we have seen hope rekindled for normalization of relationship amongst Muslims, especially signals for ending isolation of Syria. This is a path in the right direction and clearing the way for Muslims to work together on the Ramadan Festival this year. The Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, led the way in showing us to live a life of service to others. People around him loved him for his generosity and respect towards people, young and old, men and women, Muslim and not.

Religious celebrations such as this provide an opportunity for cultivating relationships of trust and respect, compassion and solidarity within our multi-faith communities. Remembering Christ’s commandment to love our neighbours as ourselves, this auspicious occasion provides opportunity for interfaith solidarity.

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity is deeply concerned about reports that extremists in Europe, Holland and Denmark in particular were hell-bent on setting fires on copies of the glorious Holy Quran. This action was firmly rejected and condemned by the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity and its specialized departments, as well as by people of faith and good will around the world.

Religious leaders have a unique role and the moral responsibility to work towards reconciliation and healing within their own communities and between communities. We encourage religious leaders to emulate the examples of Jesus Christ (blessed memory) and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Unto Him) and make the world a peaceful, safe and decent place for interfaith solidarity.

May this auspicious day reinforce mutual trust and goodwill and instill in us a sense of peace, friendship and solidarity amongst various faiths. We wish all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid-Al-Fitr.

By:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director

Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity

(HCIF-PFS)