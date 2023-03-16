Human errors major cause of road accidents in Tanzania

Human errors are the leading cause of road accidents that claim people’s lives and cause property loss in Tanzania, an official said Tuesday.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Jumanne Sagini said human errors, including drunk driving, driving at an excessive speed, and violations of road safety rules and regulations, are among the causes of accidents on the country’s roads.

“Plans are underway to put in place measures aimed at controlling reckless and drunk driving,” Sagini said at the launch of a Road Safety Week in Mwanza city.

The initiative, which runs from Monday to Sunday, is aimed at educating children and members of the public about the dangers on roads.

Inspector General of Police Camillus Wambura said traffic police have started to verify driving licenses and training credentials for drivers across the country.

Wambura said all regional traffic police commanders have been directed to inspect all driving schools with a view to establishing whether they meet the required standards. Enditem