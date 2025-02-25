Human Fraternity Ambassadors Gather to Discuss Peaceful Coexistence at the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Roundtable

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s past and present honorees and judging committee members to discuss ways to promote human fraternity.

The award’s 2025 honorees expressed their commitment to working collaboratively to uphold the values of human fraternity and to amplify the award’s global impact.

The award’s Secretary General affirmed its commitment towards creating a global platform that unites all those who believe in goodwill, coexistence, and peace, transcending differences.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity hosted its third annual roundtable on Wednesday, featuring past and present award honorees – as well as current and former judging committee members – to strengthen collaboration, exchange ideas, and merge efforts to work towards advancing solidarity and peaceful coexistence.

Moderated by CNN’s Caroline Faraj and chaired by the award’s Secretary-General His Excellency Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, participants included Commonwealth Secretary-General the Right Honorable Patricia Scotland; Director General of the World Trade Organization Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala; Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and Social Sciences Cardinal Peter Turkson; former Vice President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr; former President of Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza, as well as the 2025 award honorees: World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore and 15-year-old innovator Heman Bekele.

This year’s discussions focused on strengthening efforts and collaboration to promote the values upheld by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. As a global platform, the award recognizes and honors individuals and institutions making remarkable contributions to advancing human fraternity. The session provided participants with a platform to lead initiatives that align with the award’s vision and address the challenges of fostering human fraternity across diverse communities.

Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity His Excellency Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said: “As ambassadors of human fraternity responsible for promoting the values of this award, which aims to create a global platform uniting all those who believe in goodwill, coexistence, and peace, transcending differences, we must work together for a greater future. Our world is increasingly recognizing that the only path to peace is through collaboration that transcends conflict and differences.”

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and 2025 Judging Committee Member The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland said: “Human fraternity is bound by the very important value of love, which requires us to speak to one another, to accept one another and to treat others as you would your own and to collaborate for the sake of peace and compassion.”

Erin Gore, Chief Executive Officer of World Central Kitchen and 2025 co-honoree, said: “People often do not take initiative to act for good because of challenges, rules, or barriers. We must extend the invite of human fraternity beyond these barriers, and encourage others to extend a helping hand.”

Heman Bekele, 15-year-old innovator and 2025 co-honoree said: “Youth need to be given a place at the table, we need to be heard and included. I’ve seen first-hand the power of innovation and collaboration. I strongly believe that if we continue the work we have started as a Zayed Award family, the world will become a better place for all.”

The roundtable discussions highlighted that human fraternity begins in the home and is nurtured in schools, where education and cultural understanding lay the foundation for solidarity. Participants emphasized the importance of building a global network of human fraternity ambassadors – one that thrives on unity and embraces diversity as a source of strength.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honored its 2025 recipients on February 4, the UN-recognized International Day of Human Fraternity, at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi. The award recognizes individuals and organizations of all backgrounds working tirelessly to contribute to the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness and optimism.

To follow the latest updates from the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, visit: https://zayedaward.org/en/home

About Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent international award that recognizes people and entities of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who are working selflessly and tirelessly across divides to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award was launched in 2019, following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award is named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background or place in the world.