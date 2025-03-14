Human Rights Abuses Within Ghana’s Extractive Industry: Calls for Accountability Grow

Concerns over human rights abuses, environmental damage, and economic displacement linked to mining operations in Ghana took center stage at a media engagement organized by the Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL) in collaboration with WACAM, Oxfam in Ghana, and the Media Foundation for West Africa.

The event, held on Thursday, March 13, shed light on the socio-economic and governance challenges associated with Newmont Ghana Gold Limited’s Ahafo and Akyem projects taking into account human right violations in the extractive industry in Ghana.

With journalists and stakeholders in attendance, discussions focused on the negative impact of mining on local communities, including land displacement, inadequate compensation, environmental degradation, and unfulfilled corporate promises.

CEPIL’s Executive Director, Mr. Augustine Niber, underscored the importance of sustainable resource extraction that prioritizes the welfare of people and the environment. “Ghana is rich in natural resources, yet the question remains—are we truly managing them for the benefit of our people?” he questioned.

He expressed concern that mining activities have disproportionately affected local farmers, leading to food insecurity and economic hardship. “Our farmlands are being lost, our water sources are being polluted, and if we are not careful, we will soon rely on imports for survival,” he warned.

A striking documentary produced by the Associate Executive Director of WACAM, Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, showcased during the event highlighted the struggles of communities impacted by Newmont’s operations.

The investigative piece exposed allegations of land grabs, forced evictions, and broken promises by the mining giant. Residents claim that Newmont pledged to return acquired lands after a decade, yet this promise remains unfulfilled.

The documentary further alleged that the company’s supposed interventions, including infrastructure projects and alternative livelihoods, have failed to provide meaningful relief to displaced families.

Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, stated Violent Arrests and Detention, Torture and Assault, Interference with Protests, “Operation Flush Out” and its Consequences, Complicity of Mining Companies, Threats by Mining Companies as some human right abuses residents face in such communities.

“Newmont’s management painted a picture of prosperity, but in reality, many of us are struggling to survive,” one affected community member shared.

Adding to these concerns, during the event she highlighted key weaknesses in Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), which has contributed to irresponsible mining practices.

She particularly criticized the inadequate compensation given to poor farmers displaced by mining operations.

Mrs. Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, cautioned that Ghana’s mineral resource exploitation could become a curse if not managed carefully.

She expressed concern over the numerous human rights violations in mining communities, stressing the need to strengthen mining laws to ensure the country reaps the full benefits of mining.

She emphasised that strengthened laws will foster peaceful coexistence between mining companies and communities, allowing them to work together harmoniously.

She called for an urgent action to address the alarming rise in human rights violations within the mining sector.

It was revealed that there is a widespread human rights abuses, shrinking civic space, and inadequate and unfair compensation payments to affected communities within the operational areas of Newmont’s Ahafo and Akyem projects.

According to the documentary, many of the residents in communities within Newmont Ahafo and Akyem projects’ operational areas have been adversely impacted by the company’s land acquisition processes.

Regarding Newmont’s land acquisition process, it emerged that most respondents in the Akyem area reported being informed by the company officials or local chiefs that their land contained a gold belt, and that the government had already granted the company permit to mine the area.

About 80 of the respondents mostly cocoa farmers, said that their lands were taken over through compulsory land acquisition after they failed to consent to compensation packages being offered by officials of the company.

The presence of Newmont’s mines in the Ahafo and Akyem areas has led to a shrinking civic space, hindering community engagement.

Regarding compensation, farmers claimed that delays in payment violated their fundamental human rights, leaving many of them who have been affected frustrated.

There is also a flagrant disregard of Article 20 (2a) of the 1992 Constitution, which emphasises prompt payment of compensation.

“Compensation problems arise when mining companies pay paltry sums to poor farmers, who lack the negotiating power to secure fair and adequate compensation.

This has led to economic and physical displacement of host communities, resulting in worsening poverty among the affected populations,” Mrs Owusu-Koranteng noted.

She further explained how these displaced farmers, left without alternative sources of income, are often forced into small-scale and illegal mining activities.

This media engagement is part of CEPIL’s broader mission to advocate for fair governance and sustainable mining practices in Ghana.