Human Rights Day 2023: HRRG leads education on sustainable development goals

As the world commemorates Human Rights Day in 2023, Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has taken a commendable step by conducting educational sessions for students on human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The nonprofit organization, dedicated to the protection and promotion of human rights, used this significant day to deepen the understanding of both topics among the young population, fostering a culture of respect and responsibility that is critical for the future of democracy and sustainable development.

The initiative by HRRG falls in line with this year’s theme for Human Rights Day: “Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All”.

Through interactive workshops, seminars, and activities, they enlightened students about their fundamental rights and the importance of each of the 17 SDGs that form the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

The educational drive reached out to over 600 students of Kiddy’s Garden School of UPCO located at Gbegbeyise in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, encouraging the beneficiaries to become ambassadors of change in their communities.

This educational campaign is part of Human Rights Reporters Ghana’s broader mission to instil the values of human rights within Ghanaian society.

By focusing on the youth, the organization aims to build a foundation upon which future generations can respect, protect, and promote human rights principles.

The insights provided about the intersection of human rights and the SDGs are particularly poignant, emphasizing how the pursuit of sustainability is intrinsically tied to the protection of human rights.

For example, the sessions highlighted the connection between SDG 4, which promotes quality education, and the right to education.

They also discussed SDG 5 on gender equality, linking it to the right to live free from discrimination. The discussions provided students with a clear understanding of how the fulfilment of one can support the achievement of the other.

Incorporating the SDGs into the human rights discourse provides a holistic view of global challenges, from poverty and inequality to climate change and justice. HRRG’s initiative made it clear to students that by working towards these goals, they can also help protect the rights of individuals and communities around the world. This approach emphasizes the interconnectedness of global issues and the role young people play in addressing them.

As a result of HRRG’s efforts, it is anticipated that the participants will become more informed and engaged citizens. The knowledge they gained about human rights and sustainable development is intended not only for academic purposes but also for practical application in their daily lives and civic participation.

The Human Rights Day event organized by HRRG has undoubtedly left a mark on the participating students, having introduced them to complex global subjects in an engaging manner.

As these young individuals move forward, it is hoped that they will use the information to advocate for the rights of others, and to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs in Ghana.

The dedication of Human Rights Reporters Ghana to such educational interventions is crucial for the establishment of a knowledgeable and proactive citizenry.

Engaging students on subjects like human rights and sustainable development is an investment in the present and future wellbeing of society.

As we celebrate Human Rights Day, the work of organizations such as HRRG serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for rights and equality and the importance of educating the next generation.

Source: Joshua Elikplim Adjei