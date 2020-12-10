As the world marks the Human Rights Day 2020 today, various activities are being organized in many parts of the world and on the global stage to commemorate the significant day.

In Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), is equally raising its voice in support of calls to end human rights violations across the world by first commending the government authorities of South Korea for the move which saw the acceptance of the bail conditions of the leader of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Mr. Lee Man-hee leading to his release from detention on November 12, 2020.

Chairman Lee was arrested on last August July 31, 2020 for allegedly withholding information from government authorities about church members to help combat coronavirus, according to reports.

A statement signed by the Mr Joseph Wemakor, the Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana and copied to the media commends the government authorities of South Korea for the move and further calls on them to completely struck out his case from court and have him discharged entirely while equally ensuring the restoration of the legal entity of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) a not-for-profit organization founded by Mr. Lee.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December-the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration Human Rights (UDHR). The theme for this year’s celebration is “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights”.

Source:Human Rights Reporters Ghana