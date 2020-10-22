The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has condemned in no uncertain terms the alleged reports of wanton human rights violations rearing ugly heads in Nigeria in recent times involving the violent attacks, torture, shootings and killings of civilians exercising their democratic rights in the #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality protests across the country by the security forces.

According to HRRG, several reports making rounds in news outlets indicate the security officers have resorted to the use of violence, torture, spanking, beatings, slapping including unlawful sporadic and shootings, use of tear gas among others resulting to killings in Lagos on Wednesday night.

The group in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor condemned the act in no uncertain terms and appealed to the Nigerian Government, its President, H.E. Buhari, Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana as well as the chair of ECOWAS as well as all African leaders including the International Community to intervene with immediate effect in order to bring the situation under control, ensure justice is served and the perpetrators are punished as well as ensure total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Read the full statement here