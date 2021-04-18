The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Joseph Kobla Wemakor has survived a near fatal accident on the Accra – Dabala road on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

He was travelling in a Ford bus with registration number (unknown) being driven by Hope Agbenu, a driver who hailed from Tegbi, a small town in the Keta Municipal district of the Volta Region.

Seven (7) passengers including Mr. Wemakor were rushed to the Sogakope District Hospital where they were treated at the Emergency Unit.

According to information available to this portal, the ghastly accident occurred between the Dabala Market and Dabala junction on route to the Volta Region.

Passengers aboard the mangled public transport disclosed the driver was over speeding; he overtook a bus a few meters to Dabala fuel station, only to run into a stationed tipper truck.

Narrating the ordeal while in pain, The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) boss said, “while manoeuvring the right-hand side of the road in a wrongful overtaking their vehicle came face to face with the tipper truck which was parked on the shoulder of the road”.

“The truck had no warning triangle and since the Ford bus driver was driving at a top speed he all of a sudden run into the truck with lightning speed”.

“The sad reality is that the driver said his insurance has died long ago so no insurance cover to take care of our medical bills”, he laments.

Although no death was recorded, the survivors sustained various degrees of life-threatening injuries.

Senam Nukunu, one of the survivors is also currently battling with his life while on admission at the Trafalgar Hospital (Ho) after a check from doctors proved that he had developed a crack on his pelvic bone on his left foot.

Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) boss is currently receiving care at an undisclosed location after being discharged from the hospital.