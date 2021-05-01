The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which champions human rights education in Ghana in schools, youth camps and meetings, towns and villages is alarmed by the huge number of teenage girls put in the family way in 2020.

Reacting to the statistics released by the Ghana Health Service, the Programmes Director of HRRG, Mr Wisdom Hammond said ” Society is failing itself in ensuring teenagers are not educated on teenage pregnancy and its attended health implications.”

Between 2018 and 2019, the HRRG rolled out a KTT project, a three-tier programme to educate school children at the pre-tertiary level on Kidnapping, Tramadol abuse (Drug abuse) and Teenage pregnancy.

It achieved some success but was hampered by protocols and powers that be in accessing schools owned and managed by the state.

Two years on, the NGO is yet to receive a permission letter that will enable it to visit public schools to educate teenagers on these three critical topics for the good of our children in pre-tertiary schools.

The impact of the KTT in addressing the ills of society including teenage pregnancy have been frustrated by institutions like the Ghana Education Service (GES) which has failed to issue the needed directives to help learners.

In an interview with the Programmes Director of HRRG, Mr Wisdom Hammond, he said “The HRRG will continue to do its work and reach as many teenagers as possible but called on the powers that be to ensure, access to schools is granted to the NGO to provide the humanitarian service it owes Ghana’s school children and the youth in general.”

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) was one of the few NGO’s in Ghana which collaborated with the Ghana Police to shed light on Kidnappings in Ghana. The Volunteers visited schools, PTAs, Religious gatherings to educate the masses on Kidnapping.

The NGO’s efforts have been recognized in global publications and documentaries for its human rights advocacy, education and support but it is yet to get the same recognition in Ghana.

According to the Chief Executive Director (CEO) of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Mr Joseph Kobla Wemakor, “HRRG will leave no stone unturned to ensure, it contributes its best in building an enlightened society for all without discrimination starting from Ghana; it will continue to reach out to stakeholders.

He further called on companies, institutions, organizations and individuals to support the NGO to serve the country and the youth.

Source:HRRG