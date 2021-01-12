The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has been named among 10 finalists who have demonstrated sterling leadership in their work as selfless advocates for the rights of people on the continent as part of the 2020 Africans Rising Activism Award under the Movement of the Year category.

The 2020 Africans Rising Activism Award seeks to recognize both a movement and an individual activist for their hard work for change.

The award scheme is an initiative of the African Rising for Justice, Peace & Dignity (Africans Rising).

The 2019 edition of the award witnessed Jean-Marie Kalonji, an activist from the Democratic Republic of Congo adjudged the Africans Rising Activist of the Year.

Mr. Kalonji was said to have demonstrated exceptional leadership in his work as a selfless campaigner for the rights of people on the continent to merit the honor.

“We thank you for the work that you are already doing to bring positive change to your community, and we are excited to recognize your activism on an international platform as one of the finalists for the 2020 Africans Rising Activism Award. You are an important part of building the #AfricaWeWant!”, the nomination letter from the Africans Rising to the HRRG partly reads.

According to the organizers, the 10 finalists for the Movement of the Year award category will be made to undergo an open public online voting under the next phase of the competition of which the organization with the highest vote would be adjudged the 2020 Africans Rising Movement of the Year.

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) is an initiative of young Ghanaian journalists, editors, lawyers and human right activists who have come together to address human rights violations in Ghana to bring the country closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2019, they launched a nationwide sensitization campaign on Kidnapping, Teenage Pregnancy and Tramadol Abuse as a response to the increasing incidents of kidnappings in Ghana.

Since the roll out of the program in March 2019, the campaign team has managed to reach over 60,000 beneficiaries particularly school children, parents and youth groups in the communities and religious settings within three regions of Ghana.

The group’s dedication towards its activism roles with regards to protecting and ending rights abuses in Ghana and beyond has received wide commendation from many individuals, organizations and institutions both within and outside Ghana.

The Africans Rising is a Pan-African movement of people working to foster solidarity and unity to build the Africa we want.

The organization amplifies broad demands, connecting struggles, building solidarity and cooperation within and among campaigns for social, economic, environmental and gender justice.

This noble dream is being achieved through movements, people, civil society organisations, governments, artists, businesses and others based on shared support for the Kilimanjaro Declaration.

The Africans Rising currently has a membership of 10,000 individuals and 100 organizations across the continent.