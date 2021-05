Foreign ministers from G7 countries will discuss human rights and threats to democracy on the second day of a special meeting in London, according to Britain’s foreign office.

The face-to-face meeting is taking place ahead of a G7 summit planned for June in the English county of Cornwall.

On Tuesday, representatives from the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union are due to meet with Britain’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.

Following talks through the day, the foreign ministers will hold a dinner discussion with guest nations India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and this year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair Brunei.

The discussions in the morning will cover the coup in Myanmar. The ministers will watch a video from the National Unity Government which will update them on the situation on the ground.

Britain’s foreign office says Raab will then urge the G7 nations to take stronger action against the military junta, including by expanding targeted sanctions against individuals and entities connected to the army, supporting arms embargoes and increasing humanitarian assistance.

Discussions will then move to Libya and the ongoing war in Syria. Later in the afternoon, the politicians will discuss the situation in Ethiopia, as well as Somalia, the Sahel, and Western Balkans.

The foreign ministers will also speak about Russia’s ongoing malign activity including through the build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine, its imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and the situation in Belarus.