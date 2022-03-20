Human Rights Violations Against Disability Persons

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) and the PsyKForum, a consortium, implementing the Social Behaviour Change Communication and stigma reduction for mental health and disability, have condemned some derogatory comments circulating on social media against people with mental health conditions.

The comments, said to have been made in a TV discussion, had gone viral on social media in the past few days.

The discussions said to be led by a Ghanaian sports journalist (Host) and a Chief Drummer of the Black Stars (guest), revealed that some Ghanaian football Management teams had given alms to seven people with mental health conditions in a bid to win the Cup.

“While we propagate a positive culture of support for people with mental health conditions, we do not align with a culture of support on ulterior motives,” a statement signed by Mrs Cecilia Senoo, Executive Director, HFFG and Ms Vivian Aubyn, Coordinator-General, the PsykForum, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Saturday.

The statement described the act by the discussants as “discriminatory” and likely to increase fear and panic among people with mental health conditions and their caregivers and even among the general population.

“It is our candid view that the act of giving alms was for ritual purposes. The choice of persons with mental health conditions was deliberate and premeditated.”

The statement further condemned the use of derogatory words by the panellists in describing people with mental health conditions, saying, the use of such derogatory words was stigmatising and discriminatory and it was against the human rights of the persons.

The effect of stigma and discrimination include delay in seeking treatment, treatment discontinuation, difficulties obtaining housing and employment, social isolation, and adverse economic effects among others.

We encourage the use of positive language when describing or talking to and about people with disabilities, including people with mental health conditions, the statement said.

It suggested that more acceptable words like ‘a person with disability’ not a disabled or challenged person; a ‘person with mental health condition’ not a mad person or lunatic; a ‘person with albinism’ not an albino; a ‘person with physical disability’ not physically disabled or challenged or crippled or lame, as well as a ‘person with hearing impairment/deaf’ and not deaf and dumb.

Other appropriate words like a visually impaired or blind not ‘quarter-to-one’ was recommendable.

The use of positive language shows acceptance, reduce stigma and allows people with mental health conditions to live normal healthy lives and work to reach their full potential.

“We use this occasion to appeal to the public to desist from circulating the said video and for that matter any information that speaks or show acts of abuse of human rights of people with disabilities including those with mental health conditions.

We call on state agencies to call for the retraction of the said video and sanction the owners of the channel if they failed to pull down the videos, the statement said.

It encouraged the media to be circumspect in their reportage and avoid misleading and sensational headlines.

It also called on the relevant state agencies to strengthen the enforcement of laws and policies that govern disabilities including mental health conditions in Ghana.

The Social Behaviour Change Communication and stigma reduction for mental health and disability inclusion project is being implemented with a UK Aid fund from the UK Government under the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie; Ghana Participation Programme.