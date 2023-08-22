Human Trafficking Syndicate uncovered: 14 Nigerians arrested in Tema

The Tema Regional Police Command have uncovered a suspected human trafficking syndicate, leading to the arrest of 14 Nigerians.

A total of 15 laptops were retrieved from a five-bedroom house situated in the Sebrepor Community, a suburb of the Kpone – Katamanso Municipality.

The individuals affected, mostly aged between 18 and 30, were allegedly subjected to horrific conditions and forced into engaging in cybercrime in exchange for food at this location.