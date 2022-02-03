Humanitarian Awards Global 2022 Opens Nomination

Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and recognize Change Makers, NGOs, volunteers, leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals in advancing the important humanitarian work and making a difference in the lives of people in their localities and across the globe.

In a bid to recognize and celebrate the world heroes without capes who have changed and are still changing the communities and impacting lives and environment, we are calling for nominations.

It is your time to be celebrated as you deserve the honor.

We made it to 2022! Indeed, humanitarians have made changes and they need to be celebrated.

Humanitarian Awards Global wishes to inform the general public that entries for participation in the 3rd edition of Humanitarian Awards Global categories are officially opened. The glamorous and prolific first and second edition which took place at Labadi Beach Hotel has inspired many humanitarians to impact more lives.

Entries are to be submitted for only programs and impacts made for 2021. Thus, the scheme will be reviewing published works from 1st January to 31st December 2021

Entries can be made online via the portal: www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org

Kindly note that this call does not include entries for Covid 19 Heroes, Honorary Awards and Citation of Honor.

For more updates kindly visit Humanitarian Awards Global on Facebook, Instalgram, Linkedin, Twitter or visit www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org

[email protected]

[email protected]

Humanitarian Awards Global.

Celebrating Change Makers.