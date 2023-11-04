Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 Organized In Grand Style

The prolific Humanitarian Awards Global lived up to its billing and hype. The event, was” held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel to celebrate change makers globally.

The special guest of honor, H.E Mr Maher Kheir,

Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana delivered a great key note adress on the need for humanitarian works to support the less privileged and make this nation a better place.

“It is an honour to welcome you to this year’s Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 a truly unique platform that gathers humanitarians, Change makers and conventions of personalities together to shape the future of humanitarian action.”

other ambassadors present His Excellency Mr. Tiémoko MORIKO (Côte d’Ivoire Ambassador to Ghana) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Humaid (Qatar Ambassador to Ghana). Imane Quaadil

(Morocco Ambassador to Ghana)

The awards ceremony aims at identifying, recognizing and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society globally. This year’s award has gathered people from 18 countries across the globe impacting the world to be celebrated in grand style.

As we have all witnessed, the world is still going through global challenges which , has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world. However, the heroes of our world, here and now, are worthy of admiration and celebration because they have chosen the path to help in the most extreme circumstances — and their impact and stories show that real life heroes exhibit an uncanny ability to persevere despite the odds, and do so with humility and dedication.

You are all heroes who are doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times to help women, men and children whose lives have been upended by crises and difficulties for the past years.

“By these nominations, we do not seek to pay you back for your benevolence, but instead, to appreciate your efforts, hoping you get encouraged to do more for humanity and to serve as an inspiration to many others.

This is a campaign that celebrates change makers— a “thank you” to everyone here and out there who has committed their lives to helping others.

The world class set up and jaw-dropping performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and talents made the event memorable.

The stage was set ablaze by sterling performances by talents such as Naa Koshie The Saxophone, Thunder dancers, Kwa Pa Band and Otumfuo Owusu Ntiamoah.

The event was hosted by two of Ghana’s top master of ceremonies (MC’s) Paa Kwesi Schandof and Afrieyie —who had such an amazing chemistry on stage.

The event is sponsored by M&C Group, St Philip Enterprise and supported by Bel Beverages, Bel AQua Mineral Water, Akwaaba Ushering Agency, Dd’s Cocktail and More, Tarragon Edge, Mypartyplace decor, TM Entertainment, Osanim, Afratel group, Wigal, Etransact, Africa United Builders, Labadi Beach Hotel, Kobby Kyei News and Theglobalheroes

Below are the awards winners of respective competitive categories.

Best Child Education Advocate of The Year

Winner: Yesigye Brian Bravo (Founder/CEO Bravo Shoes Community Support Organization)

Best HIV Aids Advocate NGO of The Year

Winner: Mission To Transform Lives International

Best Physical and Mental Advocate of The Year

Winner: Firstrate Charity Foundation

Best Prison Support NGO of The Year

Winner: Esther Mwende Mwendwa (Liana)

Founder and CEO of Generation Riding on Wisdom.

Best Reproductive Health Organization of The Year

Winner: Spendilove Adwoa Konadu Forson (Founder, Spendys Bulwark

Best SDG1 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Gloria Boatemaa Andoh (CEO OF WEINGLO FAMILY INTERNATIONAL)

Best SDG2 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Nana Quame Riveson

Best SDG3 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Nicholas Mensah (Youth Network for Health Promotion)

Best SDG4 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Mavis Sackey (Peculiar women of substance)

Best SDG5 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Veronica Ajuilie Atinya (Founder, VAPCO)

Best SDG6 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Fiabu Charles Dodzi

Manager for Mission to Transform Lives International (MiTLI)

Best Social Entrepreneur of The Year

Winner:Samuel Awuni

Manager, BrandNet Communications

Best Volunteer Group of The Year

Winner: Christ Addict Ghana

Community Child Protection

Winner: Imoro Adams (Founder, Mumslove Foundation )

Health Worker of The Year

Winner: Dr. Yaw Twum (Global Dental Technical Services)

Humanitarian of The Year

Winner: Justus Kofi Bansah

(Founder, Jusban Foundation)

Outstanding Philanthropist

Winner: Akese-Sarquah Ebenezer (An advocate )

Young Philanthropist of The Year

Winner: Emmanuel Obiri Addo (Founder, MEBOAFO FOUNDATION)

Agribusiness Initiative of The Year

Winner: Babirye Angella (Founder, Cundall Enterprises Ltd)