Humanitarian Awards Global Announce annual publication on 100 Most Impactful 2022 Change Makers Ghana

Humanitarian Awards Global’ has launched its periodic publication on the 100 Most Impactful Change Makers for the year 2022.

The idea behind this annual publication is to appreciate and inspire change makers in Ghana who are passionate about changing lives and challenging the status quo in their fields.

The publication highlights and celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of the selected 100 Most Impactful Change Makers.

The carefully selected unranked list features Ghanaians drawn from various sectors of the country; on profit, business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none.

These change makers are reshaping history, closing inequality gabs, grooming leaders and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them.

The approach used in selecting these people cuts across nomination, extensive background checks on impact activities and board justifications to short-list the top 100 of year under review.

Some of the metric used in short listing are leadership drive, influence, consistency, and most importantly, community and social impact.

On yearly basis, some previously mentioned change makers get to be on the list if they still are justified based on the criteria and metrics used, and new names of change makers also emerge.

The publication provides these agents of change with an important occasion to be inspired and to keep working toward their passion of changing lives and impacting their space.

Among the notable people who are featured, are but not limited to; Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Corporate leaders, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists.

Congratulations to all Change makers in The 2022 :100 Most Impacted Change makers

1 Abdul Hayi Moomen Broadcast Journalist, Author and Lecturer

2 Abena Amoah Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange

3 Abena Osei-Poku Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd

4 Adeline Quarshie CEO of Credence

5 Ahiable Kofi Ernest Philanthropist, a train journalist

6 Anita Erskine MD Anita Erskine Media

7 Annor Tetteh (Nana Tea) Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur

8 Ato Ulzen-Appiah Co-founder of GhanaThink

9 Audrey Abakah Head, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana

10 Augustus Koranteng Kyei (Kobby Kyei) Ghanaian blogger, activist and trumpeter

11 Babafemi George Executive Director @ eTranzact Ghana Ltd

12 Blaise Ackom Nurse/Philanthropist

13 Brian Amoateng Philanthropist/Enterpreneur

14 Bright Appiah Child Rights International

15 Caroline Sampson Help Somebody’ Campaign Convener

16 Christian Atsu Prison Advocate

17 Clinton Yeboah Philanthropist, Freelance Journalist, Vlogger

18 Constance Ankoma Ohenewaa Professional teacher and a passionate life-changing social entrepreneur;

19 Cornelia Kafui Djordjormey Lady Cornelia Foundation

20 Daniel Arthur-Bentum Sustainability Superintendent

21 Dickens Thunde National Director · World Vision International- Ghana Office

22 Dr Birago Antwi -Agyei Customer Experience practitioner/consultant, Management Consultant, CSR Sustainability Advisor

23 Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah CEO, Prudential Life Insurance

24 Dr Khadija Owusu Award Winning Doctor & Leader | International & TEDx Speaker | Founder/CEO of AKAYA

25 Dr Mary Offei Agyeman CEO of Ropheka Health Center and Ropheka Foundation

26 Dr Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD Strategic Leadership. Risk and Change Management Consultant

27 Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh Medical Doctor,Advocate For Cervical Cancer

28 Dr. Evans Duah Lecturer – AAMUSTED | Chief Consultant Xtart Biz Ltd. | Chartered Financial Economist & Chartered Accountant

29 Dr. Hannah Lisa Tetteh Medical doctor with interest in health advocacy

30 Dr.Annie Gervalice Amoo-Osae CEO The Nurtury Montessori

31 Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo Certified High Performance Coach and Philanthropist

32 Edith Uyovbukerhi Country Director at Harley Reed, Co-Founder, LittleBigSouls International Charitable Foundation

33 Edward Asare (Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Ltd |Social Media Manager (SMM Pro) | Corporate Communications | Blogger | LinkedIn Pro | Copywriter| Publicist | PR

34 Emmanuel Amankrah Aspiring Infectious Disease Specialist |Internal Medicine Resident | Medical Media Personality.

35 Emmanuel Dogbevi Journalist covering environment, health, business and finance

36 Empress Esi Enyoname Teen philanthropist and television producer

37 Eric Owusu Gyimah CEO of Kog Kriationz Network

38 Ernestina Edem Appiah Founder of Ghana Code Club,

39 Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo Education Advocate

40 Faith Aku Senyo Sanitary Pads Advocate

41 Festus Cobena Ainoo Teaching & Research Assistant at the Department of Religion

42 Franklin Sowa Head Marketing and Sales.Graphic Communication

43 Franklina Amoro Founder of Standard Virtuous Women

44 Fred Deegbe Founder of Heel the World

45 Gbeve Emefa Yvette CEO Emefa Foundation

46 Gladys Otae Osei Addo Nalag President and Assembly woman for Ogbojo

47 Godfred Obeng Boateng CEO of A1 Brea

48 Hajia Amina Sammo Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)

49 Hamdiya Ismaila Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur

50 Ibrahim Mahama Artist/Humanitarian

51 Isabella Naana Akyaa Asante CEO Isabella HealthCare Services,

52 Ivy Barley Founder of Developers in Vogues.

53 John Ofori Financial literacy Advocate

54 Joseph Opoku Gakpo Youth empowerment advocate, Journalist

55 Josephine Marie Godwyll Founder of Young At Heart Ghana

56 Justina Yiadom-Boakye Founder Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation-Ghana (OIFGHANA)

57 Kobby Blay Multiple-award-winning health blogger, a mental health practitioner,

58 Kobina Ackon (Wodemaya) Most Influential African Vlogger / YouTuber who started vlogging to change the negative stereotypes about Africans

59 Kojo Jones-Mensah An entrepreneur and philanthropist

60 Kwame A.A Opoku Award-Winning Futurist, Global Business Keynote Speaker, 2x Tedx Speaker, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur

61 Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Actress, TV Presenter, Philanthropist

62 Mabel Suglo Founder of the Eco-Shoes Project,

63 Makafui Awuku CEO of mckingtorch Africa

64 Menaye Donkor Businesswoman, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

65 Michael Gyan Founder of Kinapharma Limited

66 Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye. Group Chairman- M&C Group (Global)

67 Michael Nartey Cosmos Schools

68 Mr. Ibrahim Oppong-Kwarteng Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation

69 Mrs Henrietta Sefogah Managing Director, SHAPE Health Care Specialists Medical Center

70 Mrs Mavis Leonards Executive director of A jewel in the street foundation

71 Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane President, Thyroid Ghana Foundation

72 Naa Adorkor Codjoe Enterprise Risk Management Specialist

73 Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan Founder of the Jay Foundation.

74 Nakeeyat Dramani Sam Climate Vulnerable Forum Ambassador for the Youth

75 Nana Akosua Hanson Writer, journalist, actress and a feminist activist in Ghana

76 Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa Green Republic Project

77 Nicholas Addae Mensah Medical Doctor and Young Diplomat

78 Ohemaa Adjei Andoh Staunch advocate for STEM education in Ghana

79 Oheneyere Gifty Anti CEO of GDA Media

80 Oseadeeyo nana Kumi Kodie 1 Developmental Chief at Akyem Osiem, Philantropist, Executive Chairman of the DADABA GROUP, Goodwill Ambassador for UNACWCA

81 Owusu-Ansah Benjamin Fosu Nurse/Philanthropist

82 Penelope Brooke — Thompson: Penelope is the founder of the African Centre for Technical Training

83 Philip Danquah CEO St Philip Enterprise

84 Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio Philanthropist, media personality, Global Goodwill Ambassador, entrepreneur

85 Portia Solomon Gabor Broadcast journalist, producer, news anchor, and editor of features and documentaries at TV3 Network Limited

86 Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo The First Female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana

87 Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann First Female Dean of University of Ghana School of Engineering Sciences

88 Regina Agyare Honu CEO Soronko Academy

89 Regina Asamoah Journalist, Gender Activist and Documentary Film Maker,

90 Rosalin Kyere-Nartey Executive Director of Africa Dyslexia Organization

91 Rose A. Dodd Rose Dodd is the Founder and Director of Kaya Childcare,

92 Ruth Eyi Adzo Dzokoto Ruth is a vibrant goal oriented

93 Samuel Afrane The Hunger Project Ghana

94 Seth Kwame Boateng Humanitarian/Journalist

95 Sister Elizabeth Newman Director, Catholic Orthopedic Center

96 Stacy M. Amewoyi Entrepreneur, author and a philanthropist

97 Sylvia Tweneboah -Koduah Women and Children Advocate

98 Tucci Goka Ivowi CEO, Ghana Commodity Exchanges.

99 Victof Anang Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Crystal Logistics and General Merchant

100 Wendy Boatemaa Ofori Nurse/Philanthropist