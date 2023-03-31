Humanitarian Awards Global Announce annual publication on 100 Most Impactful 2022 Change Makers Ghana

Humanitarian Awards Global’ has launched its periodic publication on the 100 Most Impactful Change Makers for the year 2022.
The idea behind this annual publication is to appreciate and inspire change makers in Ghana who are passionate about changing lives and challenging the status quo in their fields.
The publication highlights and celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of the selected 100 Most Impactful Change Makers.
The carefully selected unranked list features Ghanaians drawn from various sectors of the country; on profit, business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none.
These change makers are reshaping history, closing inequality gabs, grooming leaders and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them.
The approach used in selecting these people cuts across nomination, extensive background checks on impact activities and board justifications to short-list the top 100 of year under review.
Some of the metric used in short listing are leadership drive, influence, consistency, and most importantly, community and social impact.
On yearly basis, some previously mentioned change makers get to be on the list if they still are justified based on the criteria and metrics used, and new names of change makers also emerge.
The publication provides these agents of change with an important occasion to be inspired and to keep working toward their passion of changing lives and impacting their space.
Among the notable people who are featured, are but not limited to; Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Corporate leaders, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists.
Congratulations to all Change makers in The 2022 :100 Most Impacted Change makers
1 Abdul Hayi Moomen Broadcast Journalist, Author and Lecturer
2 Abena Amoah Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange
3 Abena Osei-Poku Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd
4 Adeline Quarshie CEO of Credence
5 Ahiable Kofi Ernest Philanthropist, a train journalist
6 Anita Erskine MD Anita Erskine Media
7 Annor Tetteh (Nana Tea) Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur
8 Ato Ulzen-Appiah Co-founder of GhanaThink
9 Audrey Abakah Head, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana
10 Augustus Koranteng Kyei (Kobby Kyei) Ghanaian blogger, activist and trumpeter
11 Babafemi George Executive Director @ eTranzact Ghana Ltd
12 Blaise Ackom Nurse/Philanthropist
13 Brian Amoateng Philanthropist/Enterpreneur
14 Bright Appiah Child Rights International
15 Caroline Sampson Help Somebody’ Campaign Convener
16 Christian Atsu Prison Advocate
17 Clinton Yeboah Philanthropist, Freelance Journalist, Vlogger
18 Constance Ankoma Ohenewaa Professional teacher and a passionate life-changing social entrepreneur;
19 Cornelia Kafui Djordjormey Lady Cornelia Foundation
20 Daniel Arthur-Bentum Sustainability Superintendent
21 Dickens Thunde National Director · World Vision International- Ghana Office
22 Dr Birago Antwi -Agyei Customer Experience practitioner/consultant, Management Consultant, CSR Sustainability Advisor
23 Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah CEO, Prudential Life Insurance
24 Dr Khadija Owusu Award Winning Doctor & Leader | International & TEDx Speaker | Founder/CEO of AKAYA
25 Dr Mary Offei Agyeman CEO of Ropheka Health Center and Ropheka Foundation
26 Dr Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD Strategic Leadership. Risk and Change Management Consultant
27 Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh Medical Doctor,Advocate For Cervical Cancer
28 Dr. Evans Duah Lecturer – AAMUSTED | Chief Consultant Xtart Biz Ltd. | Chartered Financial Economist & Chartered Accountant
29 Dr. Hannah Lisa Tetteh Medical doctor with interest in health advocacy
30 Dr.Annie Gervalice Amoo-Osae CEO The Nurtury Montessori
31 Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo Certified High Performance Coach and Philanthropist
32 Edith Uyovbukerhi Country Director at Harley Reed, Co-Founder, LittleBigSouls International Charitable Foundation
33 Edward Asare (Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Ltd |Social Media Manager (SMM Pro) | Corporate Communications | Blogger | LinkedIn Pro | Copywriter| Publicist | PR
34 Emmanuel Amankrah Aspiring Infectious Disease Specialist |Internal Medicine Resident | Medical Media Personality.
35 Emmanuel Dogbevi Journalist covering environment, health, business and finance
36 Empress Esi Enyoname Teen philanthropist and television producer
37 Eric Owusu Gyimah CEO of Kog Kriationz Network
38 Ernestina Edem Appiah Founder of Ghana Code Club,
39 Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo Education Advocate
40 Faith Aku Senyo Sanitary Pads Advocate
41 Festus Cobena Ainoo Teaching & Research Assistant at the Department of Religion
42 Franklin Sowa Head Marketing and Sales.Graphic Communication
43 Franklina Amoro Founder of Standard Virtuous Women
44 Fred Deegbe Founder of Heel the World
45 Gbeve Emefa Yvette CEO Emefa Foundation
46 Gladys Otae Osei Addo Nalag President and Assembly woman for Ogbojo
47 Godfred Obeng Boateng CEO of A1 Brea
48 Hajia Amina Sammo Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)
49 Hamdiya Ismaila Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur
50 Ibrahim Mahama Artist/Humanitarian
51 Isabella Naana Akyaa Asante CEO Isabella HealthCare Services,
52 Ivy Barley Founder of Developers in Vogues.
53 John Ofori Financial literacy Advocate
54 Joseph Opoku Gakpo Youth empowerment advocate, Journalist
55 Josephine Marie Godwyll Founder of Young At Heart Ghana
56 Justina Yiadom-Boakye Founder Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation-Ghana (OIFGHANA)
57 Kobby Blay Multiple-award-winning health blogger, a mental health practitioner,
58 Kobina Ackon (Wodemaya) Most Influential African Vlogger / YouTuber who started vlogging to change the negative stereotypes about Africans
59 Kojo Jones-Mensah An entrepreneur and philanthropist
60 Kwame A.A Opoku Award-Winning Futurist, Global Business Keynote Speaker, 2x Tedx Speaker, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur
61 Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Actress, TV Presenter, Philanthropist
62 Mabel Suglo Founder of the Eco-Shoes Project,
63 Makafui Awuku CEO of mckingtorch Africa
64 Menaye Donkor Businesswoman, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist
65 Michael Gyan Founder of Kinapharma Limited
66 Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye. Group Chairman- M&C Group (Global)
67 Michael Nartey Cosmos Schools
68 Mr. Ibrahim Oppong-Kwarteng Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation
69 Mrs Henrietta Sefogah Managing Director, SHAPE Health Care Specialists Medical Center
70 Mrs Mavis Leonards Executive director of A jewel in the street foundation
71 Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane President, Thyroid Ghana Foundation
72 Naa Adorkor Codjoe Enterprise Risk Management Specialist
73 Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan Founder of the Jay Foundation.
74 Nakeeyat Dramani Sam Climate Vulnerable Forum Ambassador for the Youth
75 Nana Akosua Hanson Writer, journalist, actress and a feminist activist in Ghana
76 Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa Green Republic Project
77 Nicholas Addae Mensah Medical Doctor and Young Diplomat
As an SDG Ambassador
78 Ohemaa Adjei Andoh Staunch advocate for STEM education in Ghana
79 Oheneyere Gifty Anti CEO of GDA Media
80 Oseadeeyo nana Kumi Kodie 1 Developmental Chief at Akyem Osiem, Philantropist, Executive Chairman of the DADABA GROUP, Goodwill Ambassador for UNACWCA
81 Owusu-Ansah Benjamin Fosu Nurse/Philanthropist
82 Penelope Brooke — Thompson: Penelope is the founder of the African Centre for Technical Training
83 Philip Danquah CEO St Philip Enterprise
84 Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio Philanthropist, media personality, Global Goodwill Ambassador, entrepreneur
85 Portia Solomon Gabor Broadcast journalist, producer, news anchor, and editor of features and documentaries at TV3 Network Limited
86 Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo The First Female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana
87 Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann First Female Dean of University of Ghana School of Engineering Sciences
88 Regina Agyare Honu CEO Soronko Academy
89 Regina Asamoah Journalist, Gender Activist and Documentary Film Maker,
90 Rosalin Kyere-Nartey Executive Director of Africa Dyslexia Organization
91 Rose A. Dodd Rose Dodd is the Founder and Director of Kaya Childcare,
92 Ruth Eyi Adzo Dzokoto Ruth is a vibrant goal oriented
93 Samuel Afrane The Hunger Project Ghana
94 Seth Kwame Boateng Humanitarian/Journalist
95 Sister Elizabeth Newman Director, Catholic Orthopedic Center
96 Stacy M. Amewoyi Entrepreneur, author and a philanthropist
97 Sylvia Tweneboah -Koduah Women and Children Advocate
98 Tucci Goka Ivowi CEO, Ghana Commodity Exchanges.
99 Victof Anang Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Crystal Logistics and General Merchant
100 Wendy Boatemaa Ofori Nurse/Philanthropist