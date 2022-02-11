Humanitarian Awards Global nominations now open

Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and recognize change makers, non-governmental organisations, volunteers, leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals in advancing the important humanitarian work and making a difference in the lives of people in their localities across the globe.

In a bid to recognise and celebrate the world heroes without capes who have changed and are still changing the communities and impacting lives and the environment, we are calling for nominations.

It is your time to be celebrated as you deserve the honour.

We made it to 2022! Indeed, humanitarians have made changes and they need to be celebrated.

Humanitarian Awards Global wishes to inform the general public that entries for participation in the 3rd edition of Humanitarian Awards Global categories are officially opened.

The glamorous and prolific first and second edition which took place at Labadi Beach Hotel has inspired many humanitarians to impact more lives.

Entries are to be submitted for only programmes and impacts made for 2021. Thus, the scheme will be reviewing published works from January 1 to December 31 2021.

Entries can be made online via the portal: www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org

Kindly note that this call does not include entries for Covid-19 Heroes, Honorary Awards and Citation of Honor.

