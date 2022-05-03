Humanitarian Awards Global Nominees Announcement

The organizers of the Humanitarian Awards Global have released a list of nominees for the 2022 edition of the awards.

The annual awards ceremony aims to recognize change-makers, NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals who drive the important work of the charity forward every day.

Through the awards, the organizers want to honour and celebrate the incredible contributions of the nominees in terms of time, resources, leadership, and financial support that they have made to inspire generosity and bring hope to humanity.

The Award dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organizations will not only be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

The much-anticipated awards ceremony will take place on August 27, 2022, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. The program will gather global change-makers in Ghana as the host country to be celebrated.