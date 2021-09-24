“Humanitarian of The Year 2021” Award Goes To Abiola Bawuah

The Humanitarian Awards Awards Global (HAG) has named Mrs. Abiola Marufatu Bawuah the Regional CEO West Africa of the United Bank for Africa as the Winner of the Humanitarian of The Year Category at the 2nd Annual HAG Awards held over the weekend at Labadi Beach Hotel.

The Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and honor the extraordinary gifts the world has been blessed with. Awards were presented to organizations and individuals working to achieve the SDGs. Additionally, philanthropists and NGOs in the area of healthcare were honored, with special recognition for personalities that played vital roles in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic locally and internationally.

The HAG Awards Board this year selected Mrs. Abiola Bawuah as winner of the category for her progress and impact which has been remarkable over the years. She has inspired many young women, rising through the ranks and breaking gender barriers. She launched the Abiola Bawuah Foundation (ABF); a non-profit organization poised to positively impact the lives of deprived young girls. Her foundation has among other things, provided underprivileged girls who hitherto had no hope of getting an education with quality education.

Abiola Bawuah thanked the organizers and dedicated the award to all women. She also noted that, a good Samaritan paid her fees in Achimota School which has brought her this far hence her resolve to support young girls through school. “This is the reason I have dedicated 100% of the proceeds from my book “Chosen” to support the young enterprising girls to have access to quality education.” She advised all ladies to set their minds on targets and remain focused so they can surpass the exploits of their counterparts.

Mrs. Bawuah has not only been a great influence to women in society, but her drive to soar higher forever remains a motivation for future generations to come.

She climbed the corporate ladder to occupy executive positions in different Financial Institutions before moving to UBA Ghana, where she was made Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO). She rose to the position of Regional CEO of UBA West Africa 1 before being given the charge for the whole region.