Humanitarian work stalls as fighting in Sudan’s breadbasket rages on – OCHA

By
Xinhua
-
0
Sudan And South Sudan Border Crossing Still Open

UN humanitarians said on Friday fighting in Sudan’s breadbasket of Al Jazirah state has forced the suspension of operations in all state humanitarian field missions.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said clashes erupted outside the state capital of Wad Medani and threatened tens of thousands of civilians already displaced by the conflict.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces reportedly forced shops and markets in Wad Medani, about 136 km southeast of Khartoum, the nation’s capital, to shutter and partially close a key bridge.

The Blue Nile courses through the state capital and is a critical hub for humanitarian operations.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths called for an end to the fighting in Sudan after eight months of war.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here