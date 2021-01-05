With a slight improvement in assessment access to conflict areas of Tigray, Ethiopia, UN humanitarians reported on Monday a “dire situation” in the region and called for urgent assistance.

“Initial assessment findings indicate a dire humanitarian situation throughout the region, with poor access to services and limited livelihoods,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a release.

There were urgent needs for shelter, food, non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene and provision of health and protection services.

The findings follow two joint assessment missions by the government and UN humanitarians in the southeastern Tigray regions of Alamata, Mehoni, Mekelle and Enderta and western Tigray’s Dansha and Humera areas.

“Although humanitarian access into some areas of Tigray, Ethiopia, has slightly improved recently, it remains critically challenged by insecurity and bureaucratic constraints throughout the region,” OCHA said.

“Access to some cities and refugee camps has been possible, but is hindered (in) the countryside and Hitsats and Shimelba refugee camps.”

The United Nations continues to engage with the federal government of Ethiopia and relevant interlocutors for the safe passage of humanitarian personnel and supplies to all parts of Tigray.

The UN humanitarians also said that health facilities in major cities in the Tigray region are partially working with limited-to-no stock of supplies and absence of health workers, while facilities outside major cities are not operating.

More than 222,000 people are estimated to be internally displaced due to the recent conflict in Tigray, in addition to 100,000 people displaced before the conflict, OCHA said.

Many of the newly displaced are hosted by local communities, which have also been affected by the loss of livelihoods, damaged or looted houses, lack of water and collapsed markets.