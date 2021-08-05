Hundred Civil Service staff to be rewarded on merits for 2020 – Dr Darkoh

Dr Evans Aggrey Darkoh, Chief Director, Ministry of Parliament affairs has said that about 100 Civil Service staff would be rewarded during this year’s Civil Service Week and Award Ceremony.

This he said was in fulfillment of Section 88 of the Civil Service Act, 1993, Act 327.

He said the staff have been selected on a merit basis from the various Ministries and Departments for their outstanding performance in service delivery. “Other dignitaries who have contributed to the growth and development of the Civil Service would also be recognized.”

He said “it is important to recognize outstanding performance of some officers of the service for their significant contributions that have resulted in the success stories of the service in 2020.

Dr Darkoh, made this observation at the launch of the 2021 Civil Service Week Celebration and Awards Ceremony, on Thursday, in Accra, on the theme “Economic Transformation amid Covid-19 Pandemic: the Responsibilities of an adaptive Civil Service’’.

He said this year marked the third celebration of the annual event since its reinstitution in 2019, and its focus on the role the Civil Service played and continues to play in helping Ghana achieve economic transformation within the period of the pandemic.

Dr Darkoh, who is also the Chairman of the planning committee said the celebration among other things sought to project the strategic importance of Civil Service for national development, engage the public and solicit feedback for reforms and policy formulation, and foster unity and togetherness among staff.

“It is also to deepen the trust of citizens in the Civil Service in particular and the public sector in general and celebrate gallant Civil Service staff and show appreciation for their dedicated service.”

He noted that some of the achievements made by the service during the year under review included, improved performance management systems, digitization, enhanced performance, improved management, and productivity workplace safety and health response strategy, the establishment of counseling unit, and support for sub-region and global space.

Dr Darkoh said the Civil Service was an important and active stakeholder in the economic transformation of the country which to all intent and purpose would improve the quality of life of the people.

He acknowledged the enormous efforts of all Ministries and Department for the sacrifice and fortitude in holding up successfully and keeping the wheels of government business turning amid the pandemic.

He encouraged members of the association to Collaborate and partner with other Public Service Organizations to help drive a cause for national development agenda, and use the opportunity to share innovative ideas and best practices to improve productivity.

He noted that activities lined up for the celebration include Christian and Muslim thanksgiving on Friday, August 6, both at the CLOGSAG Auditorium, and a Public lecture on Tuesday, August 10.

“There will also be an open day on Wednesday, August 11, at the Ministries and Departments, and outreach at the Forecourt of CLOGSAG Welfare Shop. On Thursday, August 12, there will be a clean-up exercise at the Ministries enclave, Tema Station and Kinbu Road, and health screening at the CLOGSAG Auditorium.”

He said the awards ceremony would take place on Friday, August 13, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

“There would be health screening throughout the week celebration at the forecourt of the CLOGSAG Auditorium. This is a service-wide programme and will involve all Ministers, Chief Directors, Directors, and all staff of the various Ministries and Departments in the Civil Service. The public, private sector, academia, the media, and civil society organizations will also play a vital role in the celebration,” he added.