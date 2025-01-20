Hundreds Celebrate Akwasidae Kese 2025 at Manhyia Palace

Hundreds of people from diverse backgrounds gathered at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday to celebrate the first Akwasidae Kese of 2025, a grand event hosted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The occasion, deeply embedded in the cultural traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom, marks the beginning of the year’s traditional rites and serves as a time for the purification of chiefs and the people of the Golden Kingdom.

The celebration was a vibrant display of Ashanti culture, with participants dressed in resplendent kente cloth and other traditional attire that reflected the unmatched beauty and heritage of Asanteman. The intricate patterns of kente and the elegance of gold ornaments were a vivid testament to the opulence and pride of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Ghana’s President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, along with government officials, Members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as chiefs from various traditional areas. Also present were clergy and imams, with the President accompanied by notable figures such as Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Andrew Augustus Nana Kwasi, Regional Chairman, and Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Regional Secretary.

The Akwasidae Festival, celebrated every six weeks, is a cherished tradition among the Ashanti people. It is a time when the chiefs of the Golden Stool come together to reaffirm their loyalty to the Asantehene, the custodian of the revered Stool. This year’s gathering was not only a display of the Ashanti Kingdom’s enduring cultural legacy but also a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity, drawing people from across Ghana and beyond to partake in this historic celebration.