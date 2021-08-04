Hundreds converge at Obra Spot for #FixTheCountry demo

Hundreds of Ghanaians, mainly young people, this morning converged at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah interchange, Accra, for #FixTheCountry demonstration.

As Ghana marks Founders’ Day today, the disgruntled youth are taking to the street to express their dissatisfaction over socio-economic challenges in the country and demand better governance from the political leadership.

The demonstrators are clad in red and black, with many holding placards some of, which read, “Pay People to work”, “Change the 1992 Constitutiont”, We are sufferring”, “The Youth are the future not oldmen” “Bring back La General Hospital”, We want work”, and “Fix Ghana”.

Some of the youth said the peaceful demonstration was not political but an expression of concerns about the poor state of governance.

“We are not happy, we are suffering, condition of living is difficult making life unbearable for us, ” they said.

The protest march will start from the Obra Spot through the principal streets of the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, TUC, Kinbu, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Atta Mills Highway and end at the Black Star Square, amidst dancing and drumming and blowing of horns.

There is heavy security presence at vantage points.