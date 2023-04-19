Hundreds displaced by tidal waves, schools closed at Agorkedzi

Hundrends of residents of Agorkedzi in the Anloga District of the Volta Region have been displaced by tidal waves after a downpour in the area.

Mr Raphael Agbanavor, the Assemblyman for the area, told the Ghana News Agency that residents of Agorkedzi and surrounding areas have had their livelihoods destroyed as a result of tidal waves and that urgent steps must be taken to bring some comfort to the affected persons.

He said the tidal waves became severe on Sunday afternoon, leaving many buildings and personal belongings destroyed.

Some of the victims were those relocated from Fuveme Township, who suffered sea surges last year.

“The only basic school in the area, which was relocated from Fuveme to Agorkedzi was inundated. We had to close down the school since teaching and learning can not continue under this bad condition,” he said.

He appealed to the Government and other benevolent individuals to go to their aid.

Mr Philip Bokorvi, the National Disaster Management Organisation Director for Anloga, told the GNA that about 420 people were displaced with 85 houses inundated.

“This is the third time this is happening here and the immediate action to take now to safe lives is to relocate this people to a safer place,” he said.

“It is not appropriate to keep pupils in the school too because we do not know what would happen next.”

Mr Bokorvi said the sea level keeps rising and the higher the sea, the more dangerous it becomes.”

He appealed to the affected victims and residents of Agorkedzi Community to consider relocating to Atiteti, the nearest town, which was far from the sea.

However, Mr Seth Yormewu, the Anloga District Chief Executive, when contacted, appealed to the victims to keep calm and move to safer grounds whilst the Assembly worked to remedy the situation.