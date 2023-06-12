Hundreds displaced, schools, homes flooded after heavy downpour in Keta

Hundreds of residents at Keta in the Volta Region have been rendered homeless after four hours of downpour that took place in the area.

Areas such as Vui, Tetekope, Abutiakope, Nukpesekope Kedzokope, among others were affected rendering scores displaced and property destroyed.

Mr Emmanuel Asiedu, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics at the Keta Business Senior High School (Busco), told the Ghana News Agency that half of the school got flooded, but no classroom was affected apart from the student’s dormitory.

He said first year students were resuming classes after vacation while third year students were preparing for their final year exams indicating “the situation will affect teaching and learning greatly.”

A visit to the School by the GNA on Sunday, June 11, 2023, indicated the school’s assembly ground, teachers’ bungalows, canteen, and the football field were inundated by the flood waters.

Some students the GNA interacted with expressed worry about the situation and called for urgent help from the appropriate authorities to assist solve the situation.

Other affected schools in the area included Bishop Herman Basic School at Norlivime, Vui Roman Catholic Basic school, Keta Senior High Basic School (Ketasco basic), among others.

Meanwhile, Mr Godknows Blebu, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director at Keta, told the GNA his team had visited the affected areas to assess the level of damage.

“Almost every place within the Keta township was flooded and this is the first time in many years that we are experiencing such a horrific situation,” he added.

He said his outfit had since sent a report to their regional office for urgent action.

He suggested that the construction of a proper drainage system would help solve the situation, adding that “many houses and property were submerged many years ago due to the flooding.”

Home appliances, electronic gadgets, and others have been destroyed as a result.