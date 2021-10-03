Hundreds of households without electricity due to storms in France

Night-time thunderstorms have caused considerable damage in France’s north-west.

More than 900 households were without power for hours in the particularly affected district of Loire-Atlantique, the broadcaster France Info reported on Sunday.

The district was the only area to receive the highest warning level of red for flood danger.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had called on people in the affected area to stay at home.

Due to the heavy rainfall, train services were temporarily suspended and fallen branches blocked some roads.