Hundreds of Lebanese gathered in Beirut’s downtown on Tuesday in the afternoon to protest against the appointment of Mustapha Adib as Lebanon’s prime minister a day earlier, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.

The protests took place when French President Emmanuel Macron paid his second visit to Lebanon in less than a month to follow up on developments in the country.

Protesters voiced their concerns about the appointment of the new prime minister as they consider him to represent the current ruling class.

They criticized the ruling class for not meeting their demands since the beginning of nationwide protests on Oct. 17 last year.

Protesters also voiced their demands for proper investigations into the explosions that rocked Beirut on Aug. 4 while saying that they were promised a report about the investigations’ results five days after the blasts but nothing serious happened in this regard.

Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide protests since Oct. 17 last year but demonstrations slowed down upon the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The country has been going through the worst economic and financial crisis in its history with high poverty and unemployment rates.

The Lebanese, have on many occasions, expressed their hopes that Macron would be able to pressure Lebanese officials and authorities to implement necessary reforms to save the country or even introduce a complete overhaul to Lebanon’s political system and ruling class.