Hundreds of people stranded in Weija Floods

Scores of residents of flooded communities in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality are stranded following the spillage of the Weija Dam on Sunday.

Some residents spotted carrying home appliances around 1945 hours told the Ghana News Agency that they did not know where to go.

Mr Kwame Kwakye, a resident at Tatop, said: “As at now, I still don’t know where to go. I have been stranded since morning when our places got flooded.”

Madam Akosua Sarpong, from Tetegu, another flooded community, also said she had no place to sleep and appealed to the Assembly to get them a place.

Naa Okailey, a resident of Ogbogo, said she and her family returned from work to find their apartment flooded and that they were planning to spend the night at a friend’s residence.

Some claimed spaces provided by NADMO were also flooded.

Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Adu-Boahen, Weija-Gbawe Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, said “some safe havens, ” had been provided within the Municipality for affected residents to lodge.

He said efforts were being made to reach every community and provide temporary accommodation for all affected persons.

Mr Adu-Boahen said so far, 14 electoral areas out of the 18 in the Municipality had been affected by the water spillage.

They include Weija, Tetegu, Ogbojo, Ashbread, SCC and Choice.

The flood is said to be caused by the overflow of the Weija Dam.