Hundreds of Thousands of UK Postal Workers to Go on Strike

About 115,000 employees of the UK Royal Mail postal service will go on strike demanding salary increase amid record inflation, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) representing the interests of employees said.

“115,000 postal workers will strike for a proper pay rise,” the CWU said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The strike will take place on four days: August 26 and 31, and September 8 and 9, according to the statement. All protests will begin at 4 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT), the union added.

The workers have decided to organize the strike due to low wages amid record inflation, given that Royal Mail has made a profit of 750 million pounds ($908 million), while also paying 400 million of pounds in dividends to shareholders of a company whose leaders already receive “millions,” the CWU said.

The majority of postal workers, 97.6%, have voted to go on strike even despite Royal Mail offering a 5.5% pay increase, according to the union.