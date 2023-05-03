Hundreds participate in maiden edition of May Day Corporate Walk

Over 200 participants took part in the maiden edition of the May Day Corporate Walk, as part of activities marking the 2023 May Day Celebrations.

The May Day Corporate Walk, which was organized by Medivents Consult in partnership with Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDCL) was to provide corporate Ghana the opportunity to celebrate the day with a sporting activity.

The participants drawn from mybet.africa.com, GDCL, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, National Sports Authority, HD Plus, First Atlantic Ban, Ecobank, National Population Council (NPC) as well as other individuals.

The 5-Kilometer walk, which started at the Accra Sports Stadium, took participants through the Kojo Thompson Road, Ridge Round About, Osu and back to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang Chief Executive Officer of GDCL congratulated the participants for their dedication and commitment in completed the distance.

He said though the exercise was tough, the participants endured and completed the entire distance.

“This exercise must not end today we must continue exercising to keep fit and be healthy all the time.

“As individuals we must always ensure that, we embark on regular keep fit exercise,” he noted,

The May Day Corporate Walk would be an annual event for corporate walk.